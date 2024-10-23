Pickled Red Onions Are The Tangy Topping Your Nachos Deserve

Nachos are the perfect vessel to support your favorite toppings. The simple base of chips with cheese or a queso sauce take well to a wide variety of garnishes, ranging from fresh chopped cilantro (if you're not someone who hates it) to charred carne asada. One element you might not realize you're missing is something pickled. For some, pickled jalapeño is a key ingredient, but others aren't a fan of the spicy kick. Instead, you should try pickled red onions to provide a vinegary kick and a vibrant purple garnish.

Pickled red onions work well on top of nachos because of the cheese component here. Nacho cheese is typically very thick, creamy, and velvety, and the tangy, vinegar flavor of the onions helps cut through this. If nachos support other dense toppings, like beans or grilled meats, the onions are a nice way to provide a pop of bright flavor. Plus, you typically don't see a bright pink-purple garnish on top of nachos, so this is a creative way to catch the eye.

Although they make many dishes look fancier, this garnish is simply made from thinly sliced red onion that has been set in a jar with an easy brine of vinegar, salt, water, and typically a little bit of sweetener like honey, sugar, or agave. It's not very common to find this product in stores, but the ingredients are all kitchen staples, making it easier to whip up at home.