The Hands-Down Best Cheese For Nachos

Chihuahua cheese came to Northern Mexico via the Mennonites in the 1920s. It's a mild cheese that has hints of butter and tanginess in its flavor profile. This cheese is made from cow's milk in a process that closely resembles the way cheddar cheese is made. That is, the milk is formed into curds that have their whey drained off. The curds, which are kept at warm temperatures, merge together. These will eventually go into a cheesecloth where they will harden to form cheese wheels. Because chihuahua cheese melts easily, it's a shoo-in for your nacho recipes.

With a crumbly texture like feta, cotija cheese hails from Michoacán, Mexico. It takes a couple of months to age this cow's milk cheese. It's similar to feta in tanginess and saltiness. (In fact, if you can't get your hands on this yummy cheese, you'll do right by your nachos recipe if you substitute feta instead.) Cotija cheese is a white cheese that has the consistency of feta when it's young and a texture closer to parmesan when it advances in age.

When it comes to the pros and cons of melting cheeses, cotija is not as prone to melting. It remains slightly crumbly, but what it lacks in meltiness, it more than makes up for when it comes to flavoring up your nachos. That said, if you really, really want completely melted cheese on your nachos, then by all means, use cheeses that melt like butter in the sun. Just be sure to sprinkle some cotija on top for out-of-this-world flavor that even ardent nacho lovers like Dan Whalen are likely to approve of.