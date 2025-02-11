Guy Fieri's Hypothetical Last Meal Is As Bold And Diverse As You'd Expect
The king of Flavortown has spent nearly 18 years tasting some of the best food that our country has to offer on the Food Network show "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." He's eaten incredibly diverse food, from mofongo to muffuletta. Though he's eaten so much on his show, it's hard to pin down what exactly is Guy Fieri's favorite food, and the Food Network star has even admitted that he can't choose what has been his favorite pitstop on "DDD." So if he had to decide, what would the TV personality and celebrity chef choose for his last meal?
In an interview with the PhillyVoice, Fieri shared that he wouldn't go back to any of those diners, drive-ins, or dives. Instead, he said, he would want his final meal to be different: "Something I cooked," he said. "Something raw. Something spicy, something multiple-ethnic: Asian, Italian, Mexican, Middle Eastern. Nothing sweet, and some really, really super, kick-ass crusty sourdough bread. That is my Kryptonite." It's vague, but we see the vision.
We've covered many celebrity chefs' final meals, from Bobby Flay to Jamie Oliver, but Fieri is the first to specifically say he wants to cook his final meal himself. In previous interviews, the celebrity chef has shared that he mostly cooks at home when he's not on the road, since he eats out constantly when traveling for the show. It makes enough sense — if you're a great cook, why not make your last meal precisely how you want it?
Using Guy Fieri's favorite dishes to work out his final meal
Although Guy Fieri neglected to mention a specific dish for his last meal, we can deduce what the feast could include based on his previous interviews and his favorites from "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." He's eaten an impressive amount of Mexican food on his show, and he owns Mexican restaurants around the country. A few stand-out Mexican dishes from Fieri's Food Network experiences include chile relleno en nogada, chilaquiles, tacos al pastor, red beef tamales, and brisket tacos.
Despite being known for chomping down on stacked burgers and baby-sized burritos, Guy Fieri doesn't eat like this daily. Quite the contrary, he's shared that he loves vegetables — specifically spaghetti squash — as well as big salads and whole grains like farro. Fieri has also stated that he likes to eat something light and typically raw for lunch, so it's likely his last meal would include a loaded salad — maybe something like his citrus fennel salad recipe. Whatever type of salad it is, it would probably be heavy on veggies and farro and exclude eggs, which Fieri hates. A fresh salad and his guilty pleasure, crusty sourdough bread, would work well as the starter.
Could we try to pin down a definitive main course? In an interview with GQ magazine, Fieri said that a gas station sandwich in Italy could be the best sandwich he's ever eaten, and one of his favorite dishes was a plate of cacio e pepe in Rome. Asian food is an extremely broad and diverse category, but it's clear from Fieri's show that he's a huge fan of sushi and Thai food. Chances are we would see several rolls and probably a curry on the table, or possibly an Asian-style stir fry loaded with vegetables.