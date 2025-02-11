Guy Fieri's Hypothetical Last Meal Is As Bold And Diverse As You'd Expect

The king of Flavortown has spent nearly 18 years tasting some of the best food that our country has to offer on the Food Network show "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." He's eaten incredibly diverse food, from mofongo to muffuletta. Though he's eaten so much on his show, it's hard to pin down what exactly is Guy Fieri's favorite food, and the Food Network star has even admitted that he can't choose what has been his favorite pitstop on "DDD." So if he had to decide, what would the TV personality and celebrity chef choose for his last meal?

In an interview with the PhillyVoice, Fieri shared that he wouldn't go back to any of those diners, drive-ins, or dives. Instead, he said, he would want his final meal to be different: "Something I cooked," he said. "Something raw. Something spicy, something multiple-ethnic: Asian, Italian, Mexican, Middle Eastern. Nothing sweet, and some really, really super, kick-ass crusty sourdough bread. That is my Kryptonite." It's vague, but we see the vision.

We've covered many celebrity chefs' final meals, from Bobby Flay to Jamie Oliver, but Fieri is the first to specifically say he wants to cook his final meal himself. In previous interviews, the celebrity chef has shared that he mostly cooks at home when he's not on the road, since he eats out constantly when traveling for the show. It makes enough sense — if you're a great cook, why not make your last meal precisely how you want it?