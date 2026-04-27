12 Tips For Cooking The Best Tomahawk Steak Of Your Life

There are a few dishes guaranteed to turn heads when you order them at a restaurant: a plate of sizzling fajitas, a massive prime rib, and, of course, a tomahawk steak. This juicy, succulent cut — sourced from the beef rib and containing the longissimus dorsi (eye of ribeye), spinalis (ribeye cap), and a protruding bone – is so large that it's often served for two on restaurant menus. When properly marbled and cooked, the steak is rich, brimming with buttery and deeply savory notes, and well worth its high price tag.

And like other captivating restaurant dishes, many folks think that its preparation is reserved for trained chefs. However, this couldn't be further from the truth. As long as you have all of the necessary tools, space in your fridge, and room in your grocery budget to splurge on this premium steak, you can make it at home — you just need a little bit of insight from the pros.

That's where we come in. In order to understand the ins and outs of this king cut in a home kitchen, we spoke to several steak experts: restaurateur and chef David Burke; Hervé Malivert, chef-instructor and director of culinary affairs at the Institute of Culinary Education; chef Nicholas Dixon at Dalia in South Boston; and chef and head butcher Aaron Sortman from Red Hog Restaurant and Butcher Shop in Louisville, Kentucky. Here are their tips for cooking the best tomahawk steak.