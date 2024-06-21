Why It's A Major Mistake To Cut Into Meat Right Off The Grill

To preserve the integrity of your grilled chicken or steak, there are a few cooking rules you need to keep in mind. One of the first to remember is that cut into meat right off the grill is a major mistake. (In fact, Anthony Bourdain calls it the worst mistake we're making with steak.) While you might be eager to dig into the tender, juicy flesh, patience is a virtue, and that phrase rings especially true in the kitchen. Because yes, you need to let your meat rest before cutting into it to preserve its flavor.

Cutting into meat without letting it rest first will force all those flavorful interior juices onto your cutting board. This happens because the juice within meat condenses under high heat, flooding away from the flames and into the center of the meat. All that fat and flavor will only evenly redistribute throughout the meat when it's cooled down.

So, once your meat is perfectly browned and seared, you should take it off heat and transfer to a cutting board to rest. Then, tent the board with tin foil to trap in the heat, and remove, cut, and serve only when the time is right. While it might be a time-consuming step in the grilling process, we'd argue that it's worth it to prevent all those juices from pooling and leaking out of the flesh, leading to a lackluster and dry cut of meat that ruins the whole meal.

