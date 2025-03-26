Which Cuts To Skip For A Reverse Sear Steak

A method popularized by chef and writer J. Kenji López-Alt nearly two decades ago, reverse searing steak involves cooking a quality cut of beef low and slow in the oven first and then searing the steak in a heavy pan on the stovetop for a nice, caramelized crust. Though the method is simple enough, it's important not to use any cut of meat less than at least 1.5 inches thick, such as flank, skirt, or flat iron steak.

When using a nice, thick piece of meat like T-bone, porterhouse, ribeye, or filet mignon, reverse searing is a boon. When using this method, your resulting steak will be more tender than if it was simply pan-fried. By cooking steak at a low temperature in the oven, you are essentially speed-aging the meat, like dry aging, it's a process that takes advantage of cathepsins, natural enzymes that slowly break down muscle proteins.