Avoid These 6 Mistakes When Cooking New York Strip Steak

Probably one of the easiest mistakes to make when preparing a New York strip steak is not letting it come to room temperature before cooking it. You've probably been there before — eager and excited to whip up a delicious steak dinner after work, you have everything prepared, from homemade compound butter to your cast-iron skillet heating on the stove. Then, you realize the steak is sitting in the refrigerator and it's basically ice cold. At this point, you're probably wondering if it even matters. Well, yes, it does!

The main reason you shouldn't cook a cold steak straight from the refrigerator is that it results in uneven cooking. The outside of the steak can easily overcook before your desired internal temperature is reached. To prevent this from happening, it's best to let your steak sit at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes before cooking to ensure even heat distribution throughout.

Now your steak doesn't have to be completely warm to the touch — it just needs enough time to let the muscle fibers and fat strands relax, so it's not a shock to it when you place it in a searing hot skillet. Be mindful of the USDA's temperature danger zone (40 degrees F to 140 degrees F), where bacteria can multiply rapidly; never leave raw meat in this temperature range for more than two hours.