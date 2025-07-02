Tenderize Tough Cuts Of Beef With A Juicy Flap Steak Marinade

Summer's here, foodies! And that means one thing: It's grilling season. Get your barbecues fired up and your butchers on speed dial: 'tis the season for juicy, tender, flavorful steaks. Certain cuts — the ribeye, for example — are marbled with buckets of uber delicious fat that renders and tenderizes the meat as it cooks, making for a more naturally tender steak. However, others, like flap steak, are less blessed. In order to truly bring out their best qualities, the meat needs a helping hand. That's where marinades come in. These magical concoctions use a combination of acids (and other ingredients) to break the proteins in a tough cut of beef down, tenderizing it for that perfect bite.

To find out more about the best kind of ingredients to use for a great flap steak marinade, we spoke to Executive Chef Russel Kook of The Bellevue in Chicago, Illinois. For him, big flavors are the key: "Flap steak benefits from bold, layered marinades," he told us. "I typically start with a neutral oil that has a high smoke point, like grapeseed or avocado oil. Then I add ingredients like soy sauce for umami, pineapple juice or another acidic fruit juice for tenderizing, and aromatics like garlic, ginger, and chili flakes." Crucially, your marinade needs to have balance, to avoid overpowering the natural beefy flavor of your steak. "A touch of lemon juice or vinegar adds brightness, and ground black pepper gives it a finishing kick. This combo balances flavor while helping break down the tougher fibers in the cut," he said.