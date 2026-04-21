9 English Muffin Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

English muffins are, perhaps, one of the better bread-based inventions. There's truly no better way to start a morning than toasting one up and slathering it with a spread of your choice, be it jam, peanut butter, or class butter. And they're not just for breakfast — no, they are much more versatile than that. There are plenty of unique ways to use an English muffin, like using it in place of regular bread for a grilled cheese sandwich, or even using it to make mini pizzas.

But which brand of English muffins is best? There are truly so many to choose from. In addition to the name brands, most grocery stores also have their own version — and some of them are surprisingly good. Regardless, it's time to find out, once and for all, which brand of English muffin reigns supreme. To keep things fair, we tried only the plain (white) version of each brand, rather than whole wheat or specialty options. Based on our findings, these are how nine English muffin brands rank against each other.