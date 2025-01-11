The Best Store-Bought White Bread Is At Trader Joe's

Most people no doubt enjoy their white bread with a bit of butter, honey, jelly, or as part of a tasty sandwich. But when Chowhound ranked 11 white bread brands available in grocery stores, we nixed the condiments and fillings to better focus on the unadulterated taste and texture of the loaves. Somewhat to our surprise, although Wonder Classic White Bread inspired fond memories of the sandwiches from childhood, the nostalgic brand sank to the bottom of the list. Instead, Trader Joe's White Bread rose to the top.

Although we admit that cost didn't factor into our rankings for the most part, it did seem to play a part in Trader Joe's White Bread's success. At the time, a loaf cost less than $2, while several other brands set the buyer back at least $5. That's saving you can't ignore in today's market of inflation. We also appreciated the bread's drier, chewy texture, overall taste, and the fact that it doesn't contain artificial preservatives.