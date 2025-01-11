The Best Store-Bought White Bread Is At Trader Joe's
Most people no doubt enjoy their white bread with a bit of butter, honey, jelly, or as part of a tasty sandwich. But when Chowhound ranked 11 white bread brands available in grocery stores, we nixed the condiments and fillings to better focus on the unadulterated taste and texture of the loaves. Somewhat to our surprise, although Wonder Classic White Bread inspired fond memories of the sandwiches from childhood, the nostalgic brand sank to the bottom of the list. Instead, Trader Joe's White Bread rose to the top.
Although we admit that cost didn't factor into our rankings for the most part, it did seem to play a part in Trader Joe's White Bread's success. At the time, a loaf cost less than $2, while several other brands set the buyer back at least $5. That's saving you can't ignore in today's market of inflation. We also appreciated the bread's drier, chewy texture, overall taste, and the fact that it doesn't contain artificial preservatives.
Softness and shelf life
Admittedly, if you're looking for the softest white bread, the Trader Joe's brand version probably isn't your best choice. The softest, top-rated loaves in our ranking were Martin's Old Fashioned Butter Bread and Aunt Millie's Giant White Bread, both of which come from smaller, less-corporate bakeries. However, if a softer crumb isn't the only thing you're after, you might appreciate the drier, hole-y Trader Joe's texture, as it gave it a more rustic feel. Obviously, a sturdier bread is probably preferable when turning it into a saucy BBQ sandwich or a condiment-loaded club.
While the lack of artificial preservatives sounds like a positive in terms of health, Trader Joe's customers have noticed that their bread in general tends to mold faster than other options. Indeed, a longer shelf life is just one reason people may choose to buy bread at a grocery store rather than a bakery. But even this shouldn't hold you back from grabbing a loaf. If you don't think you'll use your loaf quickly, store it in the freezer — not the refrigerator — to extend its longevity.