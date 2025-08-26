Never Use A Knife To Open An English Muffin Again With This Tip

English muffins can be used for plenty of recipes, from the base of your favorite breakfast dish to the dough for your mini pizzas. This bread, known for its nooks and crannies, can be homemade or store-bought, but the latter version is often hard to separate since the muffins come still attached. If you've been using a knife to separate each side, you're doing it all wrong, not to mention detaching English muffin halves with a knife can be dangerous.

Turns out, the quicker, easier method is to just gently squeeze the muffin, turning as you do so, to break it apart hassle-free. To avoid dirtying any silverware, take the English muffin in both hands, and squeeze it at its center breaking point. Then turn it slightly, squeeze it again, and repeat as you make your way all around the muffin. After one full turn, it should completely separate into two even pieces, making your life much easier.