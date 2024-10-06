Switch Up Your Typical Grilled Cheese Sandwich With A Breakfast Staple

One of the very qualities that makes an English muffin so great for breakfast sandwiches — its hearty exterior suitable for keeping ingredients like sausage and eggs contained — is also the first potential roadblock on your road to grilled cheese novelty. But detours are easy to manage. First, make sure your English muffin is at least room temperature. Eliminating any coldness is only a brief shortcut to cheese-melting, but it could be an important one.

For an English muffin grilled cheese, you'll get the best results with a large, lidded skillet. Even better if you're using a flat top grill, but you'll still need to have a lid that's wide and deep enough to cover your sandwich halves when placed side by side. Heat the pan to just under medium, and slather the outside of the English muffins with a thin layer of mayonnaise, which is preferred for its higher smoke point than butter in this case. Place both halves mayo side down and immediately cover with sliced cheese with a high melting point. Keep this coat thin, too, with no more than 2-3 slices, to ensure that it all heats through. American is ideal, but cheddar and swiss will work nicely, too. Cover, frequently checking for melt progress. Once each surface is soft and pliable, marry the two sides, flip and press down with a spatula until golden, and enjoy.