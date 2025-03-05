The Common Bread Product You Can Turn Into Personal Pizzas
Homemade personal pizzas are a fun and quick meal, perfect for a fast lunch, busy weeknight, late night snack, birthday party, or any time you're in the mood for pizza made exactly how you like it. The best part is, you can make mini pizzas without store-bought pizza crust; all you need is a bag of English muffins. This round breakfast bread makes a chewy, crispy, and super yummy crust for your personal pizzas.
English muffins are yeast-leavened and baked or cooked on a griddle, giving them a chewy and crunchy texture. This texture, their crater-like surface, and convenient round shape make them perfect for adding a variety of savory pizza toppings. The air pockets are perfect vessels for soaking up the sauce, while the dusting of cornmeal on the outside is ideal for adding crunch and preventing the muffins from sticking to the pan.
Follow a few helpful tips and you'll be making simple, tasty English muffin pizzas in no time. If hosting a party, consider setting up a make-your-own pizza bar so your guests can personalize their own mini pies. All you need is regular, whole wheat, or gluten-free English muffins, sauce, and your (and your guests') preferred toppings. As far as which English muffins to buy, Thomas' Original English Muffins and Bays Original English Muffins are popular brands, although any kind will work.
Tips for extra tasty English muffin pizza
While English muffin pizza is super easy to make, there are a few instructions to follow to make it extra delicious for you and your friends/family. One of the most important tips is to lightly toast the English muffins before loading the toppings and baking. This will ensure that your crust is extra crispy and doesn't come out of the oven soft and soggy. Stick them in the toaster on a low setting or brush them lightly with olive oil and bake them in the oven or broiler for a few minutes.
For a yummy flavor boost, consider adding butter and seasonings to your crust. Brushing garlic butter on frozen pizza crust is a simple hack for tasty pie, and it will work for your English muffin pizza too. If you don't have pre-made garlic butter, simply brush a small amount of melted butter on the lightly toasted English muffins and sprinkle with garlic salt and/or other seasonings like thyme, oregano, rosemary, and black pepper.
Just like too many toppings will ruin your thin crust pizza, overloading your English muffin pizzas will weigh them down and leave you with soggy crust. After spreading the pizza sauce on the muffins, add mozzarella cheese, pepperoni or sausage, and a veggie or two like bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, baby spinach, black olives, or whatever you prefer. Sticking with a single meat and just a couple of veggies will help avoid an overloaded mini pizza.