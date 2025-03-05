The Common Bread Product You Can Turn Into Personal Pizzas

Homemade personal pizzas are a fun and quick meal, perfect for a fast lunch, busy weeknight, late night snack, birthday party, or any time you're in the mood for pizza made exactly how you like it. The best part is, you can make mini pizzas without store-bought pizza crust; all you need is a bag of English muffins. This round breakfast bread makes a chewy, crispy, and super yummy crust for your personal pizzas.

English muffins are yeast-leavened and baked or cooked on a griddle, giving them a chewy and crunchy texture. This texture, their crater-like surface, and convenient round shape make them perfect for adding a variety of savory pizza toppings. The air pockets are perfect vessels for soaking up the sauce, while the dusting of cornmeal on the outside is ideal for adding crunch and preventing the muffins from sticking to the pan.

Follow a few helpful tips and you'll be making simple, tasty English muffin pizzas in no time. If hosting a party, consider setting up a make-your-own pizza bar so your guests can personalize their own mini pies. All you need is regular, whole wheat, or gluten-free English muffins, sauce, and your (and your guests') preferred toppings. As far as which English muffins to buy, Thomas' Original English Muffins and Bays Original English Muffins are popular brands, although any kind will work.