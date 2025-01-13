The Reason You Should Avoid Buying Bread From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is the go-to grocery store for many people thanks to its vast array of foods you just can't get anywhere else (including Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken that we literally can't live without). Not only does this store sell some pretty tasty food, but Trader Joe's is actually cheaper overall than many other grocery stores. However, while Trader Joe's has a lot going for it, there is one product that many customers tend to complain about: bread.
We ranked some of the most popular store-bought white breads from best to worst and determined that Trader Joe's is the best in terms of texture, taste, and price. Unfortunately, it does tend to go bad pretty quickly. This isn't because the store is selling old bread, mind you, but because it doesn't contain any preservatives. Instead, the brand uses natural alternatives such as salt, sugar, and celery juice when necessary.
While the lack of artificial preservatives make Trader Joe's bread more appealing to health-conscious folks and anyone looking to avoid unnecessary additives, the trade-off is that it goes bad much faster than other brands. Keep this in mind if you're not planning on finishing the loaf within a few days. That said, there are a few ways to make Trader Joe's bread last slightly longer.
How to make Trader Joe's bread last longer
Usually, the fridge should be your last choice for storing bread. But, when it comes to keeping away mold, it's among the best solutions. The main problem with storing bread in the refrigerator is that it can dry out and become stale much easier, though store-bought bread is usually okay for up to two weeks. In fact, on the Trader Joe's subreddit, most folks agree that refrigerating their loaves helps them stay mold-free longer. Others stand by freezing the bread instead, but you do have to let it thaw before you can use it, which is a bit of a hassle.
Alternatively, you can use a bread box. You know, that thing your grandma probably has in her kitchen but few people use anymore? Well, if you want to keep your bread at room temperature, a bread box is great because it can prevent moisture build-up through ventilation while allowing enough to remain so the bread doesn't dry out. The bread won't last as long as it would in the fridge, but it still fares better in a bread box than inside the moisture-trapping plastic bag it comes in.