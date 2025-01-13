The Reason You Should Avoid Buying Bread From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is the go-to grocery store for many people thanks to its vast array of foods you just can't get anywhere else (including Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken that we literally can't live without). Not only does this store sell some pretty tasty food, but Trader Joe's is actually cheaper overall than many other grocery stores. However, while Trader Joe's has a lot going for it, there is one product that many customers tend to complain about: bread.

We ranked some of the most popular store-bought white breads from best to worst and determined that Trader Joe's is the best in terms of texture, taste, and price. Unfortunately, it does tend to go bad pretty quickly. This isn't because the store is selling old bread, mind you, but because it doesn't contain any preservatives. Instead, the brand uses natural alternatives such as salt, sugar, and celery juice when necessary.

While the lack of artificial preservatives make Trader Joe's bread more appealing to health-conscious folks and anyone looking to avoid unnecessary additives, the trade-off is that it goes bad much faster than other brands. Keep this in mind if you're not planning on finishing the loaf within a few days. That said, there are a few ways to make Trader Joe's bread last slightly longer.