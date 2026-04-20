10 Tips And Hacks For Ordering At Chili's Everyone Should Know
Known for serving American comfort food with a bit of Southwestern flair, Chili's Grill & Bar is the place you go for a casual, familiar meal with a neighborhood feel — and it also serves up some tasty margaritas! Whether you are after drinks or food, though, there are a handful of ordering hacks that, when employed, will serve you and your wallet well.
From saving money to getting the best dishes to ensuring you get free chips and salsa every time you visit (yup, it's a thing), there are quite a few ways you can make the most of every Chili's dining experience. I scoured online forums, pored over the menu, and deep-dived the company's site for lesser-known perks, and came up with a list of ordering tricks. Commit these to memory, and you'll be miles ahead of the masses when it comes to ordering Chili's fare like a pro.
1. Know what menu items fans love and which ones fall flat so you can order like a pro
The best place to start when hacking the Chili's menu is knowing which items stand out, both in good and bad ways. Knowing the menu well is key to unlocking its true potential — after all, you won't be an ordering pro if you wind up with a meal that doesn't meet your expectations.
The appetizers at Chili's get some solid reviews. and there are a variety of choices including Fried Mozzarella, quesadillas, Honey Chipotle Chicken Crispers, and the Big Mouth Burgers (a notable menu choice anytime, according to Chowhound's ranking of Chili's menu items). The chain also gets a lot of praise for its ribs, pasta, and smashburgers.
It's also good to know which menu items to skip at Chili's. The Ultimate Cajun Pasta and the Ribeye aren't so popular, while the votes seem to be split on the Southwestern Egg Rolls. And don't forget desserts: you might want to forego the cheesecake because the Molten Lava Cake is infinitely better.
2. Utilize specials like the 3 For Me and the Triple Dipper to get the most bang for your buck
One of the reasons people love Chili's Grill & Bar is that it offers several specials that make dining out more affordable. With prices these days, that's a major bonus, so making sure to take advantage of the chain's deals is an ordering tip you don't want to overlook.
Chili's two main specials are "3 For Me" and the "Triple Dipper." The 3 For Me deal is designed for individual patrons and allows you to order a drink, an appetizer, and one of several main dishes starting at $10.99. While the deal doesn't apply to every item, it's certainly not limited. Options for entrees include burgers, chicken sandwiches, pasta, a chicken quesadilla, and even a sirloin.
The Triple Dipper, on the other hand, is geared more towards groups, or at least sharing (although you could always get it for yourself if the appetizers are calling to you). This deal lets you choose any three appetizers for $16.99. It is the perfect pick if you can't decide on one thing or simply want to explore the menu a bit more while saving money.
3. Create the ultimate condiment by mixing the ranch and salsa together
Brian Paquette, Director of Culinary at Chili's Grill & Bar, shared his own secret menu hack with Business Insider. "Salsa and ranch mixed together is next level. We make them both in-house, you mix them together 50/50, and for chips, it's just out of this world," he said.
You don't have to take Paquette's word for it, either. This saucy mash-up has been trending online as well. One person who gave it a try posted on Instagram, saying they loved how creamy and zesty it was and even went so far as to say they were obsessed while happily dipping chips into it.
Once you've concocted this secret sauce, the sky's the limit as to what you can use it for. Dipping french fries in it is an obvious choice, but it would also be delicious on salads, quesadillas, sandwiches, burgers, fried mozzarella, and wings. Ranch is fairly versatile on its own, but add some flavorful tomato salsa to the mix, and it only gets better. Chili's salsa isn't very spicy, either, so don't worry about the heat factor; the creaminess of the ranch dressing just balances it out.
4. For even more deals, go to Chili's for happy hour
Happy hour at Chili's Grill & Bar comes along with some serious savings potential. In addition to taking advantage of the chain's all-day specials like the 3 For Me and the Triple Dipper, heading into your nearest location for happy hour is a fantastic way to save even more money. And if you want to imbibe, even better.
Specific happy-hour times and specials at Chili's vary by location, so the best way to find out what your local spot is offering is to simply call and ask. However, the Chilis' happy hours typically run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and feature a selection of discounted drinks and maybe even some food. For drink specials, you can expect to find select beers ranging from $3 to $5, house wines for $5, and margaritas for $7. Insider tip: The margarita of the month is always $6, happy hour or not.
Regarding food, reduced prices on appetizers and even some main dishes are not unheard of, but you'll have to check with your neighborhood spot for specific details. Even so, happy hour at Chili's has it going on. Stop in and take advantage of some of the best deals on food and drinks the chain has to offer.
5. Remember to customize your order so you get everything you want and more
Chili's Grill & Bar's menu is great and all, but sometimes you want things done your way. Like, what if you want salad instead of french fries, or you want the cooks to leave an ingredient off your dish? Well, customizing your order at Chili's to match your specific preferences is easy: All you have to do is ask.
While ideas of basic substitutions are probably already ruminating in your mind, there are a couple you probably haven't thought of and would be wise to keep on your radar. For starters, you can swap out the patty on almost any burger for a black bean one. Whether you practice a plant-based diet or simply want a lighter meal, this ingredient change is a fantastic option. Another cool tip is to make your own plate of nachos by pouring an order of the queso over a basket of chips. After all, nachos are all about the cheese, am I right? If low-carb is your thing, ask your server about that as well; the cooks have all kinds of tricks up their sleeves in the back of the house.
6. Keep the party going after your meal with Chili's to-go alcohol options
Whether you are dining in-house or picking up a quick takeout order from Chili's Grill & Bar, every lover of adult beverages should know that you can order a collection of cocktails to-go for enjoyment at home. Availability varies by state law, but if you live in a state that allows it, this can be a convenient ordering hack when you're in the mood for an adult drink with your meal. Many of the same drinks found on the in-house bar menu can be ordered to-go, but it's worth noting that Chili's requires you to order food with takeout alcohol.
For the most part, cocktails cost about $13 or less, though some are as low as $6 or $7 in my area. Here's the real kicker, though: Not only can you order a collection of single-serving drinks, including Chili's Punch, Long Island iced tea, spiked strawberry lemonade, and a handful of its legendary margaritas, but you can also order a gallon-sized margarita in a handy to-go bag with a pour spout. Talk about keeping the party going!
7. Don't forget Chili's Party Platters make light work of large gatherings
Hosting a gathering or party is a labor of love. Yes, some people take to it like Martha Stewart, but sometimes serving already-prepared food is the way to go. Chili's sells a collection of Party Platters that are ready to come to your rescue the next time you are hosting or attending a gathering.
Chili's Party Platters vary by location in price, but most serve up to eight people. The options include appetizers (even a platter-sized version of the Triple Dipper combo!), salads, pasta with garlic bread, fajitas, ribs, burgers, and sliders. And, to make things even simpler, you can also order lemonades and iced teas by the gallon to go with it. Bring a Chili's Party Platter to the next party you attend or set them out the next time you host, and your friends will thank you. Of course, you'll have saved yourself a ton of time as well.
8. Take advantage of the online ordering system to make takeout a breeze
Sometimes you just want to get some takeout and head home to enjoy a meal. When this kind of mood strikes, make sure to take advantage of Chili's Grill & Bar's online ordering systems, which make the process seamless from start to finish. It sure beats calling up a location and waiting on hold, too.
When placing an online order, Chili's gives you two options. The first is to use the company website, and the second is to download the app. Either way, both routes make placing an order simple and can facilitate a world of customizations if needed, without requiring an in-person conversation. Additionally, the app keeps track of the dishes you've recently enjoyed and lets you quickly and easily reorder favorites.
9. Make sure to sign up for Chili's rewards program so you can get free chips and salsa at every visit and more
This next tip is going to blow some of you away. Ready? There's a way to get free chips and salsa every time you visit Chili's Grill & Bar. All you have to do is sign up for the rewards program, aka My Chili's. Considering an order of the favorite starter typically costs $6.59, that's a super-sized perk that's bound to bring you savings galore. If you don't already know, the chips and salsa are fire, too. Winning! If you want, you can also add some more tasty sauces to enjoy with the chips (I like the guacamole and the queso).
If free chips and salsa didn't sell you, you should still sign up for Chili's rewards program. That is, of course, if you want to be a savvy consumer. In addition to the appetizer perk, enrollment gives you access to a free birthday dessert each year and other personalized rewards tailored to your preferences.
10. Save yourself some hard-earned cash and order to-go food off the kids' menu
As if the many ways we've discussed to save some cash at Chili's Grill & Bar weren't already enough, there's one final tip you should know about that will help you stretch every dollar as far as possible: Ordering off the kids' menu is a surefire way to reduce the cost of a meal. The portions will be smaller, but you still get a fair amount of food, and the savings can't be beat. When it comes to going this route, takeout is recommended. However, rumor has it that the chain doesn't put an age limit on its kids' meals, so you can probably enjoy this ordering hack in-house as well; you just have to ask.
As for selection, kids' meals at Chili's include burgers (with or without cheese), cheesy chicken pasta, Kraft Mac & Cheese, crispy chicken tenders, and cheese pizza. Best of all, they all come with your choice of one of seven side dishes and a drink, so the savings really start to pile up when you think about it. If you have a sweet tooth, you can also add a Molten Lava Cake for $6 — a drool-worthy dessert that ordinarily costs $9.89. Score!