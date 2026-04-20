10 Tips And Hacks For Ordering At Chili's Everyone Should Know

Known for serving American comfort food with a bit of Southwestern flair, Chili's Grill & Bar is the place you go for a casual, familiar meal with a neighborhood feel — and it also serves up some tasty margaritas! Whether you are after drinks or food, though, there are a handful of ordering hacks that, when employed, will serve you and your wallet well.

From saving money to getting the best dishes to ensuring you get free chips and salsa every time you visit (yup, it's a thing), there are quite a few ways you can make the most of every Chili's dining experience. I scoured online forums, pored over the menu, and deep-dived the company's site for lesser-known perks, and came up with a list of ordering tricks. Commit these to memory, and you'll be miles ahead of the masses when it comes to ordering Chili's fare like a pro.