The Surefire Way To Save Money At Chili's And Still Get A Great Meal

Chili's is rising as one of the nation's most loved casual fast food dining chains (ICYMI, the chain's viral stringy cheese pull snacks have been quite the talk of social media). With such a wide menu offering, Chili's usually has something for all types of diners — from smasher burgers to Cajun pasta, and even the popular Santa Fe salad. Even while the chain has some hard-to-ignore dishes and some not so highly ranked dishes, you still might want to rethink your go-to order. Between the rising costs of living and simply developing a habit of overdoing it while eating out at your local Chili's — even harder if you consider all the margaritas offered at Chili's — adjusting your order might be a good call. If you're serious about spending less at your next visit to Chili's, you might want to look into choosing something from the kids menu.

Ordering from the kids menu is a trick that the frugal-minded will want to get on board with. Employees at Chili's often reveal in forums and online that the chain doesn't have an age limit for who can order from the kids menu. The kids menu prices are set at $6.95 for an entree, one side, and a drink. You can add an additional side for $1.50. The kids menu portion sizes might not be as hearty as your usual order, but they are decently sized. Fill your tank just enough and save some coins at the same time.