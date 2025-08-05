How To Get Free Chips And Salsa Every Time You Visit Chili's

When you walk into Chili's, you expect to get great value and delicious food. Turns out, the popular chain offers a way for you to get even more bang for your buck, and it's as simple as joining My Chili's Rewards. Taking just a few seconds to download the Chili's app and sign up for an account (you can also join on the Chili's website or while at a Chili's) can save you a serious chunk of change, especially if you visit the restaurant often. One of the most popular reasons to join My Chili's Rewards is to get free chips and salsa each and every time you visit the restaurant.

Whether you're getting started with fried mozzarella, the best appetizer, or chowing down on the super-ranchy Big Mouth burger bites, the best menu item, simply let your server know you're a rewards member and that you'd like chips and salsa for the table. You won't be charged, making it easier to fill up for less. A few things to know about getting the free chips and salsa deal with My Chili's Rewards: You need to spend at least $5 in order to qualify for free chips and salsa, and you also need to have visited a Chili's within the last 45 days to continually qualify for the freebie. When you hit up your local Chili's, be sure to log in to your My Chili's Rewards when you pay so your visit is recorded (even if you're not taking advantage of any deals).