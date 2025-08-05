How To Get Free Chips And Salsa Every Time You Visit Chili's
When you walk into Chili's, you expect to get great value and delicious food. Turns out, the popular chain offers a way for you to get even more bang for your buck, and it's as simple as joining My Chili's Rewards. Taking just a few seconds to download the Chili's app and sign up for an account (you can also join on the Chili's website or while at a Chili's) can save you a serious chunk of change, especially if you visit the restaurant often. One of the most popular reasons to join My Chili's Rewards is to get free chips and salsa each and every time you visit the restaurant.
Whether you're getting started with fried mozzarella, the best appetizer, or chowing down on the super-ranchy Big Mouth burger bites, the best menu item, simply let your server know you're a rewards member and that you'd like chips and salsa for the table. You won't be charged, making it easier to fill up for less. A few things to know about getting the free chips and salsa deal with My Chili's Rewards: You need to spend at least $5 in order to qualify for free chips and salsa, and you also need to have visited a Chili's within the last 45 days to continually qualify for the freebie. When you hit up your local Chili's, be sure to log in to your My Chili's Rewards when you pay so your visit is recorded (even if you're not taking advantage of any deals).
More benefits from My Chili's Rewards
Free chips and salsa isn't the only reason to use My Chili's Rewards. The chain offers quite a few deals that you can use to your advantage. If you're not in the mood for chips and salsa on a particular visit, you can swap them out for a free non-alcoholic beverage. You also get a free dessert on your birthday — just be sure you've already joined before you head to the restaurant to collect your dessert since you get a code to show your server for your birthday treat. My Chili's Rewards even offers you personalized offers based on your dining habits.
A word of caution: Some of the offers have pretty short expiration dates, so use them fairly quickly. In addition to getting free food, My Chili's Rewards makes it more convenient to order your favorites with one-tap reordering through the Chili's app.