10 Chili's Menu Items That Are Worth Skipping

Since Chili's opened its first location in Dallas, Texas back in 1975, its menu has come to represent something familiar and comforting in the world of casual dining. Thanks to some bold marketing choices — none of us are getting that Baby Back Ribs jingle out of our heads — Chili's has established itself as an authority on ribs, chicken wings, and general Tex-Mex cuisine. And, while Chili's may not have invented the chocolate lava cake, it certainly made this dessert a mid-tier restaurant staple.

Every restaurant has its strengths and weaknesses, and Chili's is no different. When you're craving a bit of affordable Texas barbecue or some finger foods and margaritas, Chili's has you covered. But despite Chili's influence on mainstream dining, this popular American restaurant has made plenty of mistakes along the way. While none of those missteps compare to that earworm of a Baby Back Ribs jingle, here is a list of Chili's menu items that you should leave in the kitchen.