10 Best Foods To Smother With Ranch
Ranch: the certified American classic dipping sauce. Seriously, there are a ton of countries that don't sell it at all. Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying the grip this condiment has on millions of people, young and old. If you're not yet a fan, perhaps you should try adding new, flavorful ingredients to your store-bought ranch to jazz it up a bit, or trying it in one of these combinations.
The condiment itself can be used to elevate a ton of recipes, from mac and cheese to tuna salad, and ranch powder packets can really take your burger or french fries to the next level. You can even add extra ingredients or swap them out for more flavorful combinations to really make your (partially) homemade ranch shine. With all these options for incorporating a bit of ranch into your next cookout, it's no wonder it finds a home in so many kitchens. It's such a fan favorite, the Minnesota state fair even started selling fried ranch, if you can believe it!
Besides using it in a new recipe or dusting some of the powder on a crunchy snack, there are a ton of foods that are absolutely excellent when paired with a quick dip in the good stuff. Step aside, baby carrots, we've got 10 tasty snacks that are just calling out for a salty side.
Fried Pickles
Ultra crispy fried pickles are juicy on the inside, and packed with vinegary goodness, but they get even better with a dip in some ranch. Since the salty flavor of the pickle decreases, or is overwhelmed by other flavors during the breading and frying process, ranch is a perfect companion to get the snack back in savory business.
Plus, this combination adds both textural and temperature differences that are just oh-so-tasty. The creamy ranch provides an excellent contrast to the crispy texture of the fried breading and still-crunchy inside of the pickle — at least, the best fried pickles still keep some of their crunch. And that cool dunk of savory richness offers another layer of enjoyment by giving each bite a bit of a temperature difference — and helps you cool down that fried pickle that I'm sure is still absolutely piping hot. There's nothing quite like munching on this combination in a little paper boat while walking around a fairground in the summer, it's a total classic.
Mozzarella sticks
Good old marinara sauce will always have a place in our hearts (and in our fridges) but, perhaps surprisingly, these sticks of crunchy fried mozzarella cheese are absolutely delicious dipped in a little bit of creamy, salty ranch. The mild gooeyness of the mozzarella, the crackly fried breading, and the cool ranch all work together to provide a variety of textures and a powerful, savory, and totally delectable bite.
Sure, you could stick with trusty old marinara or even sour cream, but while those options have served us well, this branch-out might be your new favorite trick if you give it a chance. Marinara does add a bit of that tomatoey sweetness, and sour cream is great if you want to cut the saltiness and add a touch of tang, but ranch — especially the buttermilk kind — just takes all the flavors to a new tier. If you're looking for a tangy, salty punch, look no further than a good buttermilk ranch to pop these in.
Buffalo cauliflower
Zingy, fresh, and steaming, buffalo cauliflower is a snacking experience unlike any other. These spicy, savory, and ever-so-slightly sweet veggie bites contrast perfectly with a little ranch dunk. Each and every bite has a nice layer of crunch on the outside, a soft middle, and that dense texture unique to cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli. The shape and makeup of each floret allows for tons of that spicy buffalo sauce to seep in and really infuse the flavor throughout each piece, ensuring that every little nugget is just bursting with spicy, buttery flavor all the way through.
This combination of savory and spicy goes perfectly with a rich, salty, and smooth dunk of ranch. The mildness of the ranch compared to the powerful spice in the cauliflower makes for a perfect companion to cool it off — both in temperature and spice factor! If you're making these fantastically flavorful cauliflower bites at home: be patient, the density that makes these so delicious and rich also makes them take quite a while to cool off after they come out of the oven, air fryer, or if you're really getting crazy, the deep fryer.
Potato skins
Although sour cream is a totally adequate topper or dipping sauce for a potato skin, ranch really takes these jam-packed bites to the next level if you're looking to try something new and a little bit adventurous. Where sour cream is mild and smooths out some of the texture, ranch offers a similar creamy element that's just loaded with flavor.
The soft graininess of the potato, melty cheese, crispy, salty bacon bits, and of course, some fresh green onion are all elevated by the salt-and-peppery taste that a good ranch drizzle provides. And while we love a crispy potato skin with even more crumbly bacon on top, all these crunchy ingredients can leave it wanting for a bit of moisture. Loading up on too much sour cream to make up for that can push the flavors of the potato skin to the background with its intense tangy richness and super thick consistency. Ranch however, doesn't have that same problem. It's packed with flavor, yes, but even a good healthy dunk won't overpower that bacon and green onion, but still helps to cut some of that dryness.
Barbecue wings
Barbecue chicken wings, especially ones with a sweeter sauce (though the spicy ones are delicious with a good dunk, too), are just begging for a nice dipping sauce on the side. A honey or brown sugar barbecue are the flavor sweet spots. However, I find bleu cheese to be a little too funky to work as well with the sweetness, which makes ranch the absolute perfect partner.
The sugary, smokey char on piping hot wings is highlighted nicely by the salty and creamy texture of the ranch. It also provides a nice temperature contrast if you're keen on digging right in before your wings get the chance to cool down. Whether you prefer flats or drums, your favorite wing shape will be totally tasty. For an added layer of textural bliss, char your wings in the air fryer or on the grill to really crisp them up. Once you've got these dunking in the ranch, it'll be hard to decide when you've had enough.
Jalapeño poppers
If you've never had a jalapeño popper, put it on your summer bucket list, because they're just too good. Half jalapeños filled with cream cheese, chives, cheddar cheese, topped with a crispy crunchy breading, and baked or fried? Yes, please. This phenomenal game day concoction almost needs no accompaniment with its rich and varied flavors, but we're making a case for a good buttermilk ranch.
Although the frying or baking dramatically drops the Scoville level on the jalapeños so you're not biting into a tasty fireball, they definitely do still have a pretty powerful kick to them. To cut a bit of the spice and play up the saltiness of the cheddar cheese, ranch is definitely the top tier dipping sauce. If you're making these at home for your next get together, please don't forget to wear gloves, or at least use a spoon and some caution while cutting and removing the seeds from the peppers. And don't touch your face, whatever you do! That being said, they're delicious, and totally worth the bit of care you have to apply while making them.
Pizza
Though this may be highly contested, a little bit of ranch on your pizza can indeed take it to the next level. This dip goes particularly well with a fast food pizza or a topping you don't particularly love, because the rich ranch can elevate the flavors already present and pull out the sweeter notes in the sauce, not to mention moisten up the crust if it's too crispy or has been sitting out for a little while at a get together. A little bit of ranch is great to keep in your (mental) back pocket for events when you may not be totally loving the place your friends ordered from, or if they added a topping you're not so crazy about. If you want to overpower some less-loved flavors, go heavy with the dunk! But if you're just looking for a bit of added zing, a small dip will be your new bestie.
Now, that being said, if you're in the heart of Chicago eating a traditional deep dish already packed to the brim with rich flavors, you could probably skip it. But if you're a ranch lover, it'll take any pizza to a whole new place.
Bell peppers
When it comes to the famous veggie tray, fresh, juicy bell peppers simply don't get the love they deserve. Well-loved when they're sautéed in fajitas or stuffed with filling, but often overlooked in their raw form, these sweet, earthy, and oh-so-crunchy veggies are packed with flavor and texture — not to mention nutrients and antioxidants. But if that sweetness isn't necessarily your thing, try giving it a dip! Smooth and salty ranch is a lovely combo to try with the crunchy, sugary bell peppers.
Red, orange, or yellow bell peppers all make for a great dipping snack. Green bells, while they have their place in my kitchen, are just a bit too bitter to be totally enjoyable as a straight-up snack. You could even try tossing them with a bit of salt to take that contrast to the next level and really complement the natural sweetness of the peppers. Next time you're at a barbecue or birthday party, don't reach straight for the carrots or cucumbers, give the bells a chance!
Hot chips
I'll say it again: Ranch goes great with spicy foods. And the crazy crunch you get from a good hot chip is out of this world when paired with a dip of creamy ranch dressing. If you've found yourself reaching for a glass of ice water or milk to cool down your taste buds after enjoying handful after handful of these spicy snacks, try dipping them in ranch next time. My personal favorite hot chips for dipping aren't chips per se, but the spicy baked Cheetos, which are totally crunchy and so very crave-able. Definitely have to be careful while munching on them though, as all that spice can cause a mean case of heartburn.
Cutting the heat along the way is a sure way to keep the overall spice factor a bit lower. But then again, if that means you can eat twice as many in one sitting, it might not work as well as we're hoping.
French fries
Something about taking the already salty french fries and adding a bit more savoriness to them is just unmatched. Ketchup will always have its place in the duo, but if you're looking to boost the flavor rather than contrast it with the sweetness of ketchup, ranch is your new best friend. Or, if you really feel like getting crazy and combining the sweet and savory of both sauces, try mixing them! It may surprise you. You can even elevate your ranch dressing with a bit of feta for a totally new flavor experience that goes great with a little sprinkle of parsley.
Whether you're snacking on shoestring, crinkle-cut, waffle, garlic-coated, bacon-loaded, or even chili and cheese, almost any variation of the classic and versatile fried potato is made even better by a little dip or drizzle of the good stuff. Even sweet potato fries can see an improvement through this unique combination — if you dare to try it.