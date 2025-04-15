10 Best Foods To Smother With Ranch

Ranch: the certified American classic dipping sauce. Seriously, there are a ton of countries that don't sell it at all. Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying the grip this condiment has on millions of people, young and old. If you're not yet a fan, perhaps you should try adding new, flavorful ingredients to your store-bought ranch to jazz it up a bit, or trying it in one of these combinations.

The condiment itself can be used to elevate a ton of recipes, from mac and cheese to tuna salad, and ranch powder packets can really take your burger or french fries to the next level. You can even add extra ingredients or swap them out for more flavorful combinations to really make your (partially) homemade ranch shine. With all these options for incorporating a bit of ranch into your next cookout, it's no wonder it finds a home in so many kitchens. It's such a fan favorite, the Minnesota state fair even started selling fried ranch, if you can believe it!

Besides using it in a new recipe or dusting some of the powder on a crunchy snack, there are a ton of foods that are absolutely excellent when paired with a quick dip in the good stuff. Step aside, baby carrots, we've got 10 tasty snacks that are just calling out for a salty side.