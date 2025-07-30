Here's When Chili's Happy Hour Starts – And What You Can Get
Nothing beats a chain restaurant happy hour, and Chili's has one you don't want to miss. While there are a number of chain restaurants with great deals, Chili's has somuch to offer in terms of food, drinks, and discounts. Chili's happy hour times depend on location, but it typically runs daily from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. When it comes to drink specials, Chili's has it all. You can enjoy a selection of beers ranging from a 16-ounce domestic for $3 to a 22-ounce Modelo for $5. (The house red and white wine are also $5.) Best of all, their Margarita of the Month special is just $6.
In terms of food, Chili's offers their happy hour deals for a selection of appetizers and a few of their entrees, depending on location and seasonal changes. Customers have always raved over Chili's food, from the triple dipper to the southwest egg rolls. Ranking Chili's appetizers is a tough task to do, and choosing them at happy hour is even harder.
What other deals does Chili's offer?
Chili's happy hour isn't the only deal you can get at the chain restaurant. Their 3 For Me deal includes a drink, appetizer, and full-sized entree that starts at $10.99. Chili's also offers game day deals along with their happy hour for diehard fans looking to cheer on their team on a full stomach. Their Margarita of the Month specials are a fun treat, with options like the Berry Dragon Marg in July, the Witches Brew Marg in October, and the Merry Maker Marg at the holidays. However, there is one margarita to stay away from if you're looking for a fruity treat.
While Chili's does have competitors like Applebee's in terms of deals, the comparison depends on your preference. Both offer similar prices with similar items, but Chili's often seems to come out on top. Chili's happy hour has gained popularity on TikTok in recent years, and it can't be denied that the food and the deals are a big reason why. On any night of the week, a Chili's happy hour is a must.