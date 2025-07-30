Here's When Chili's Happy Hour Starts – And What You Can Get

Nothing beats a chain restaurant happy hour, and Chili's has one you don't want to miss. While there are a number of chain restaurants with great deals, Chili's has somuch to offer in terms of food, drinks, and discounts. Chili's happy hour times depend on location, but it typically runs daily from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. When it comes to drink specials, Chili's has it all. You can enjoy a selection of beers ranging from a 16-ounce domestic for $3 to a 22-ounce Modelo for $5. (The house red and white wine are also $5.) Best of all, their Margarita of the Month special is just $6.

In terms of food, Chili's offers their happy hour deals for a selection of appetizers and a few of their entrees, depending on location and seasonal changes. Customers have always raved over Chili's food, from the triple dipper to the southwest egg rolls. Ranking Chili's appetizers is a tough task to do, and choosing them at happy hour is even harder.