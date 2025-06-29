11 Popular Chili's Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

With a full menu of delicious appetizers, sandwiches, salads, entrees, and desserts, Chili's is much more than just baby back ribs. Chili's took top honors in our burger showdown with Applebee's, so I was excited to try a broader selection of menu items that Chili's enthusiasts can't get enough of.

Customer favorites include classics like burgers and crispy chicken, but there are plenty of unique Chili's menu choices as well. Browsing through reviews online, I saw a lot of dishes get high praise and decided to see for myself which were the biggest hits. With a list in hand, I headed to my local Chili's for what turned out to be a massive lunch. I was met by friendly wait staff, managers who checked on everyone in the restaurant, and a table that ended up loaded with delicious food.

I tried some of the most popular items at Chili's — as well as some newer menu options that have been getting a lot of attention from happy patrons — to see which dishes stand out as the best of the best. I considered taste and flavor, plus customization and general appeal for diners with a wide variety of preferences. Even though I was sampling on my own, I left loaded up with to-go boxes and got extra insight from my family at home (who were all more than happy to give the desserts a taste test). These are the greatest hits of the greatest hits from Chili's.