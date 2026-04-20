There are so many possible pot roast preparations in circulation that you could spend a whole season of eating before you land on just one favorite. There are also plenty of celebrity pot roast tips for all your large-format beef dreams. Julia Child's go-to bottom round is tops for the best pot roast foundation, for example. Ina Garten's pot roast gets its depth from a bouillon cube. On the talk show "Live," popular Food Network personality Alex Guarnaschelli shared that she adds a bit of brown sugar to her own pot roast. Even just that glancing confectionery quality will take the edge off other ingredients, like red wine vinegar, and obviously harmonize with a portion of good old salt.

"Just a little brown sugar doesn't make it super sweet," Guarnaschelli told Kelly Ripa and then-cohost Ryan Seacrest. "It picks up on the browned notes from the meat." One must, of course, brown the meat first to create those notes, which Guarnaschelli does with a little olive oil in a Dutch oven for the requisite sear. "We love browning 'cause it just adds great taste," Guarnaschelli continued, noting that, while it doesn't exactly lock in juices the way some home cooks may believe, its flash of flavor is plenty appealing. Once chopped veggies, such as carrots and onions, join the pot, you can add about a tablespoon of brown sugar to the mix.