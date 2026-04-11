The Pot Roast Mistake Leading Your Meat To Dry Out In An Instant

For something that mostly just roasts in a pot, there are tons of ways to make a better — or worse! — pot roast. An excellent pot roast requires a good hunk of chuck, a smattering of complementary seasonings, and plenty of time to braise. And there are also oodles of dastardly pot roast mistakes that can send the whole thing sideways. Skip the critical protein-browning step, for example, and you're leaving tons of flavor off the table. Forget to deglaze the pan's fond, and you're relegating even more tasty bits to the swirly depths of your kitchen sink. And even when all seems said and done, there is still one more step to ensure a peak pot roast: let it rest.

Yes, just like you'd do with a smaller cut like a steak, your pot roast needs to rest after its long cook time, too. After several hours in the oven, not to mention the requisite prep, you'll probably be ready to get carving, but you'll lose crucial moisture if you slice too soon. Fortunately, this step is probably one of the more passive ones you'll take all day. After removing your roast from the oven or stovetop burner, you can either place the whole pot on a heat-safe surface to settle or arrange the dish's meat and vegetables on a serving platter and simply let it be. It is literally the least you can do to ensure a superior pot roast.