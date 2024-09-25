The Best Sides To Serve With Pot Roast
There's a beauty to a slow-simmered meal. Select a star protein, throw in vegetables, and let it patiently cook to mouth-watering completion. Lots of candidates fall into such a method, but an especially malleable option is the pot roast. Traditionally crafted with a tough cut of beef, alliums, carrots, and stock, it's a comforting classic. Easy modifications to poultry or pork, as well as varying vegetables, only increase its appeal, too.
Additionally, pot roast's mostly hands-off preparation leaves ample time to make delicious sides. The rich, savory, yet gentle palate means you have many pairing options, playing with flavors through contrasts and complements. Perhaps stick to the winter theme, and tinker with your roasted vegetables recipes, crafting everything from okra to asparagus and more. Or choose to cut through all those savory meat notes by whipping up a zippy, earthy salad. Finally, classic comforting fare like green beans or potatoes align with the roast's homey qualities — sometimes it pays off not to overthink it.
Complement with other roasted vegetables
The pot roast is all about the slow braise. Especially if you prepare it in the oven, you'll likely need over two hours to deconstruct that fat and collagen. So with time on hand (and the oven turned on), it's a great opportunity to whip up a platter of roasted vegetables, too. If you've gone for the classic carrot and onion pot roast, then use the opportunity to add something dark green into the mix. Craft a bowl of roasted Brussels sprouts, boosted in flavor with everything from balsamic to dried fruit or bacon. Alternatively, crispy okra, roasted broccolini, or perfectly tender asparagus are other tried and true classics. Such vegetable flavors will do well to diversify the meal, playing alongside the soft roasted alliums.
And let's be honest — there's never enough root vegetables, especially in the winter months. So perfect your rosemary and garlic roasted potato recipe or a craft bowl of roasted mashed potatoes. Both are great canvases for the beautiful pot roast sauce that forms at the end. Or if you want to mix it up from the classic spud territory, give roasted parsnips a try. Their delicate sweet flavor does well with the beef and carrot notes. If you're keen to keep light, then a roasted cauliflower puree is flavorful and not too heavy.
A fresh salad cuts through savory flavors
You can always integrate potatoes, grains, and other root vegetables into the pot roast, and focus on a contrasting side instead. Undoubtedly, the dish leans on the heavier side, so some acidity and lightness can help add complexity to the meal. Nevertheless, you don't want to create a flavor clash, so focus on crisp, dark leafy salads. That way it's easy to transition from a bite of pot roast to green, without too much of a startle.
A great candidate is the many types of kale, which come with a pleasant sharp, earthy quality. Make the dressing creamy, or throw on some apples to amplify the autumn vibe. If you want to intersect the roasted and salad spheres, mix in some Brussels sprouts, too. The subtle addition of fruit melds well, so consider throwing some pear into the mix, which does well in winter salads. Whether it's the classic blue cheese pairing or dark greens like arugula spiffed up with nuts and balsamic, there are many methods to craftily integrate some vegetable flavors.
Finally, don't neglect lightly cooking a vegetable, and serving it in snappy form. Maybe it's lightly sauteed zucchini or crispy air fryer beans. Some tender and flavorful collard greens are a move, too. Give your side a vegetable quality that contrasts the roast, and your meal will come out delectably well-rounded.