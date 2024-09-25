The Best Sides To Serve With Pot Roast

You can always integrate potatoes, grains, and other root vegetables into the pot roast, and focus on a contrasting side instead. Undoubtedly, the dish leans on the heavier side, so some acidity and lightness can help add complexity to the meal. Nevertheless, you don't want to create a flavor clash, so focus on crisp, dark leafy salads. That way it's easy to transition from a bite of pot roast to green, without too much of a startle.

Advertisement

A great candidate is the many types of kale, which come with a pleasant sharp, earthy quality. Make the dressing creamy, or throw on some apples to amplify the autumn vibe. If you want to intersect the roasted and salad spheres, mix in some Brussels sprouts, too. The subtle addition of fruit melds well, so consider throwing some pear into the mix, which does well in winter salads. Whether it's the classic blue cheese pairing or dark greens like arugula spiffed up with nuts and balsamic, there are many methods to craftily integrate some vegetable flavors.

Finally, don't neglect lightly cooking a vegetable, and serving it in snappy form. Maybe it's lightly sauteed zucchini or crispy air fryer beans. Some tender and flavorful collard greens are a move, too. Give your side a vegetable quality that contrasts the roast, and your meal will come out delectably well-rounded.

Advertisement