Ina Garten's Pot Roast Gets Its Depth From This Seasoning

A pot roast is just about one of the coziest meals a person can make, ideally imbued with all the love that comes from home cooking. Luscious flavor, however, is not necessarily a given. Once you sort out what seasonings belong in a pot roast and other tasty ways to zhuzh up your beef with minimum effort, the search for even more enhancing elements can continue forever. But multi-platform food-world celebrity Ina Garten has a simple addition to complement anyone's pot roast style: chicken bouillon.

In an episode of her popular Food Network show of the same name, Barefoot Contessa, as Garten came to be known, tossed a chicken bouillon cube right in with her pot roast. Her recipe calls for a lot of other fine ingredients, like red wine, cognac, and the expected botanicals. But in the clip, she only called out the bouillon cube for its intensifying flavor. Imagine the best chicken stock you've ever made or had, rich with meaty poultry taste and punchy with the flavors of garlic, ginger, miso, herbs, and spices. Well, all that gets packed into one little golden bouillon cube, a petite ingredient that has a big impact. And this is all before she even puts the meat in.