Don't Settle For Lackluster Pot Roast: What A Good Chuck Roast Should Look Like Before You Buy It
A good pot roast requires little more than the right ingredients, cook time, and temperature to amount to a satisfying meal. A great one starts long before you get it in the Dutch oven or slow cooker, when you're perusing proteins at the supermarket or grocery store. While a chuck roast is always tops for your next pot, plucking one from the veritable sea of red meat available requires some consideration. So, Chowhound corralled two subject matter experts to spill their beefy secrets: Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner, and Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence.
Lynn advises seeking out a well-marbled classic, blade, seven-bone, or cross-rib chuck roast for concentrated flavor and optimal tenderness. "Once you've identified the cut, scan the meat for fine, even marbling, which are those small flecks of fat inside the muscle," he says, noting that these types of shoulder cuts (and the cross-rib especially) typically have a generous amount of fat (plus collagen and connective tissue). "The intramuscular fat will baste the roast from within as it cooks, helping it stay juicy and flavorful through hours in the pot."
Lonsdale's pot roast pick is influenced by the cow's diet. "Whenever possible, I choose grass-fed chuck roast for the highest quality and rich, beefy flavor." Like Lynn, she also eschews leaner roasts in favor of ones with ample marbling because of how it affects the beef. "Fat is flavor!" she says, noting that you can always trim away any excess hard fat before braising.
More on pot roast shopping: visual cues and where to peruse
Marbling is clearly clutch for your roast, but what does that actually look like in real time under potentially harsh lighting, behind glass, or even already wrapped up in plastic? "Look for deep-red color with a white spiderweb of marbling across thick pieces of chuck roast," Ashley Lonsdale says. Dagan Lynn concurs and stresses that even distribution of marbling, in particular, is key for the most uniformly tasty results.
Your literal meat source matters, too, and there are plenty of reasons to shop for pot roast at places that might otherwise seem diametrically opposed. Buying from a neighborhood butcher instead of a big box store has plenty of perks, for example. You can ask the meat merchant for guidance in any areas where you have yet to achieve your own expertise; they'll know more about their products' provenance than what you'll find written on the labels of the mass-packaged stuff elsewhere; they'll likely even be able to help you with little tasks like trimming those less desirable bits of hard exterior fat. But the biggest of the big-box stores have their advantages, too. Plenty of folks swear by the beef prices and selection at Costco Business Centers. As long as you follow Lonsdale and Lynn's lead by picking out a chuck roast imbued with the ivory lines of flavorful fat marbling, you'll be off to a strong start in either case.