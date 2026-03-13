Don't Settle For Lackluster Pot Roast: What A Good Chuck Roast Should Look Like Before You Buy It

A good pot roast requires little more than the right ingredients, cook time, and temperature to amount to a satisfying meal. A great one starts long before you get it in the Dutch oven or slow cooker, when you're perusing proteins at the supermarket or grocery store. While a chuck roast is always tops for your next pot, plucking one from the veritable sea of red meat available requires some consideration. So, Chowhound corralled two subject matter experts to spill their beefy secrets: Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner, and Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence.

Lynn advises seeking out a well-marbled classic, blade, seven-bone, or cross-rib chuck roast for concentrated flavor and optimal tenderness. "Once you've identified the cut, scan the meat for fine, even marbling, which are those small flecks of fat inside the muscle," he says, noting that these types of shoulder cuts (and the cross-rib especially) typically have a generous amount of fat (plus collagen and connective tissue). "The intramuscular fat will baste the roast from within as it cooks, helping it stay juicy and flavorful through hours in the pot."

Lonsdale's pot roast pick is influenced by the cow's diet. "Whenever possible, I choose grass-fed chuck roast for the highest quality and rich, beefy flavor." Like Lynn, she also eschews leaner roasts in favor of ones with ample marbling because of how it affects the beef. "Fat is flavor!" she says, noting that you can always trim away any excess hard fat before braising.