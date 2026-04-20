I Tasted And Ranked 7 High-Fiber Breads, And This One Came Out On Top

Most of us aren't getting enough fiber. Sure, you don't want to start eating too much fiber too fast, but the USDA recommends 25 to 38 grams daily for adults under age 50, and the average American gets less than half of that on a regular day, according to Harvard Health. While veggies and fruits are a great source of the nutrient (and no, blending fruit into a smoothie does not "destroy" the fiber), consuming whole grains is another delicious and accessible way to get your daily dose in. One of the many ways to up your intake is by choosing high-fiber breads at the grocery store that contain 3 to 5 or more grams of it per slice.

I've been mildly obsessed with fiber for a number of years and am no stranger to raising a cynical brow at the breads in the grocery store. Even products featuring branding that suggests a loaf is high in fiber can be misleading. "Multi-grain" or "ancient grain" bread? Yeah, you could be looking at less than 1 gram of fiber per slice there. I've identified seven loaves that genuinely deserve the "high-fiber" label, and I've ranked them based on their flavor and texture so that you don't have to endure a potential dud yourself on your journey to better health.