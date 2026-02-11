What Actually Happens If You Eat Too Much Fiber

The good news is that if you accidentally went all-in on fiber, you can make a few simple changes to feel better soon. It's best to see a doctor or registered dietitian, who can help you determine the right amount of fiber for you and the best way to move forward. In general, women over 50 need 21 grams, while women under 50 need 25 grams. Men over 50 need 30 grams and men under 50 need 38 grams.

They'll probably start by advising you to sip water throughout the day to stay hydrated and avoid constipation. They'll probably ask about your eating habits and schedule to ensure you're spreading your fiber intake throughout the day. It's better to eat reasonably high-fiber breakfasts, lunches, and dinners rather than consuming it all at once. They'll also want to make sure you're leaving room for other nutrients. Ultimately, it's possible you'll need to cut back your intake of fiber temporarily, then gradually increase it over a few weeks. This will give your gut time to adjust to a larger amount of the nutrient.

Some light movement may also be prescribed to help relieve the discomfort you're experiencing. That might involve some light cardio like walking or biking or beginner-friendly yoga poses to help ease bloating.