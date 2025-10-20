The Fiber Myth You Need To Stop Believing About Smoothies

It seems like every few years, a new nutrient gets tossed into the limelight to become the most important thing to put into your body. In the 2000s, we were all supposed to be packing in the antioxidants by stocking up on "superfoods," while the 2010s ushered in an obsession with protein, especially lean proteins like salmon, chicken, and beans. Halfway into the '20s, the latest focus seems to be on fiber — how much of it you need, which foods contain the most, and how to eat more.

While these trends aren't inherently bad — eating lots of nutritious foods is always a good thing — they can lead to misinformation that causes people to avoid certain food preparation methods that could make it easier to consume more of the stuff they need. In this case, a viral rumor began trending that blenders destroy the fiber in your smoothie ingredients, but this is actually the furthest thing from the truth. If anything, the blender minces up the fiber in your two-in-one morning coffee smoothie, making it even easier to digest.

Why is this information important? Smoothies are a versatile, accessible, and portable way to fill you up with not only fiber but a range of other nutrients as well. Knowing that you can buzz up a creamy and flavorful smoothie full of frozen fruit to help meet your daily fiber requirements opens up a world of possibilities when assessing your options for a light meal or nutrient-dense snack on the go.