19 Historic Taverns Across The US With A Haunted History
Taverns have a long history in the United States, dating back to colonial times. For centuries, they've provided places for people to enjoy a meal, socialize and discuss business over a few drinks, and often find a place to rest for the night. Some of those early taverns are still around, and according to many modern-day patrons, so are some of the characters who used to grace their halls. In fact, several of those taverns are now considered some of the most haunted restaurants in the U.S.
Across the country, there are numerous historic taverns where people often report ghostly sightings. These include colonial inns where revolutionary soldiers hashed out battle plans, Wild West saloons once popular with gunslinging outlaws, and bars where pirates were known to gather. If you don't mind the possibility of an otherworldly presence lingering nearby, these old-school taverns are known for more than just their food and drinks.
1. White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island
There are plenty of historic restaurants in Rhode Island, but none is more storied than the White Horse Tavern. It was originally built in 1652 as a private residence and converted into a tavern in 1673, making it the oldest restaurant in the United States. Today, it serves up contemporary American fare, fine wines, and the occasional apparition.
One of the most common ghostly sightings at the White Horse Tavern is a man dressed in colonial garb. Many believe he's a former lodger who died in the tavern. Others have reported seeing the late poet Dylan Thomas, who spent the last night before he died there. In addition, some say they've caught glimpses of a ghostly woman in the dining room and heard disembodied footsteps and a young girl crying.
https://whitehorsenewport.com/
(401) 849-3600
26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840
2. The Old Talbott Tavern in Bardstown, Kentucky
If you're planning on doing some distillery hopping along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and want to squeeze in some ghost hunting too, The Old Talbott Tavern is a must. Built in 1779, this old stagecoach stop has hosted numerous colorful guests within its thick stone walls. Notable lodgers have included King Louis Philippe, a young Abraham Lincoln, and the notorious outlaw Jesse James.
You can still stay and dine at The Old Talbott Tavern today, but you may be in for a supernatural experience. People have reported seeing phantom figures and light orbs materialize in the rooms and dining room. And according to staff and patrons, objects often move on their own, shadowy figures dart out of corners, and there are plenty of phantom noises, like chiming clocks and unexplained voices.
(502) 348-3494
107 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004
3. The Publick House Historic Inn in Sturbridge, Massachusetts
When The Publick House Historic Inn first opened in 1771, it was a grand affair with 13 guest rooms, a men's smoking room, ladies parlor, tap room, and a general store. The inn has had its ups and downs over the years, but it's now back to its former glory and a popular spot for dining, accommodations, and weddings. It's also a magnet for ghost hunters.
Rumor has it that Room 40 (the bridal suite) is the most haunted spot at the inn. Some guests claim they've heard voices and glass breaking in the room, and others have seen a ghostly man outside the door. Elsewhere, guests and staff say they've seen hazy figures in mirrors, doors opening on their own, and drinks being knocked off of tables by unseen forces.
(508) 347-3313
277 Main St, Sturbridge, MA 01566
4. Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar in New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana, is a city steeped in history, so it should come as no surprise that it's home to more than a few haunted spots. Among the legendary haunted New Orleans restaurants and bars is Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar. It was built between 1722 and 1732, and named after the pirate Jean Lafitte, who used the spot as a base for his smuggling operation in the late 18th century.
Visit Lafitte's today, and you can sip on colorful cocktails and cold beers in the brick and timber structure. And if you're lucky, you may just get a glimpse of Jean Lafitte himself. Several people have reported seeing his ghostly figure standing solemnly by the fireplace or in corners. Some have also spotted a phantom woman in the second-floor windows.
https://www.lafittesblacksmithshop.com/Homepage.html
(504) 593-9761
941 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70116
5. Mickey's Tavern in Madison, Wisconsin
Originally built in 1902, Mickey's Tavern began life as a hotel with a tavern on the first floor. It went by many names before landing on its current moniker. Today, it's a laid-back spot where you can grab some drinks, tuck into tavern fare like burgers and sandwiches, and shoot a few games of pool. And according to many, you might also catch some paranormal activity.
Sightings at Mickey's include the figure of a man on all fours in the basement, which many believe was the former owner, Mickey Niebuhr. Then again, it could have been the spirit of a performer for Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show who was murdered on the tavern's steps in 1910. You might also experience flickering lights, dolls inexplicably blinking, and objects moving on their own.
https://www.mickeysmadison.com/
(608) 251-9964
1524 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703
6. The Horse You Came in On Saloon in Baltimore, Maryland
With its lengthy history, The Horse You Came in On Saloon draws in people from far and wide. But it's one of those touristy restaurants totally worth the crowds, thanks to its interesting history. It was built in 1775 and has remained open ever since, even operating as a speakeasy during Prohibition. In addition, it was allegedly the last spot Edgar Allen Poe frequented before he fell into a delirious state and died.
Live music, beers, and bar snacks like nachos and mozzarella sticks are the main draws at the tavern, but many people also visit hoping to experience ghostly activity. Patrons and staff alike have reported strange happenings like ghostly orbs appearing, electronics turning on by themselves, and figures in mirrors. Bartenders have also reported glasses mysteriously shattering.
https://www.thehorsebaltimore.com/
(410) 327-8111
1626 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231
7. The Mine Shaft Tavern in Madrid, New Mexico
The Mine Shaft Tavern is famous for many things. It was originally built around 1895, making it one of the oldest bars in Santa Fe County. It's also home to the longest bar in New Mexico, a 40-foot wooden bar that was designed to accommodate local miners. Then there is the famous Mad Chile Burger featuring fried and fresh hatch chiles. And finally, it's reputed to be haunted.
Most days at the Mine Shaft, you'll find folks sipping beers, grooving to live music, and tucking into the tavern's famous Mad Chile Burger without any odd occurrences. But if you keep your eyes and ears open, you may just experience something supernatural. Past reports include doors opening with no one there, furniture moving independently, floating balls of light, and glasses tumbling off shelves.
https://www.themineshafttavern.com/
(505) 473-0743
2846 NM-14, Madrid, NM 87010
8. Jean Bonnet Tavern in Bedford, Pennsylvania
Established in 1762, the Jean Bonnet Tavern has seen a slew of travelers pass through its doors, including early settlers on their way to the Western frontier and famous military figures like General Forbes. It's still a popular spot today for its classic American fare, cocktails and wine, and its charming rooms. Ghost hunters also seek it out for the many eerie experiences that happen there.
According to numerous accounts, several ghosts inhabit the tavern. One is a man dressed in colonial clothing who frequents the restaurant and bar. Another is a young boy who hauls coal in the kitchen. Some guests have also heard a ghostly woman's heels tapping across the floor, and felt people touching them, only to turn and find no one there.
https://www.jeanbonnettavern.com/
(814) 623-2250
6048 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford, PA 15522
9. Muriel's Jackson Square in New Orleans, Louisiana
Muriel's Jackson Square is best known for its modern Creole cuisine, Sunday jazz brunches, and resident ghosts. The most common spirit sighting is of former owner Pierre Antoine Lepardi Jourdin, who lost the building in a poker game in 1814 and subsequently took his own life on the second floor. He reportedly appears as a glimmering light, and to honor him, the staff set a table in the dining room for him every night, replete with bread and wine
Jourdin isn't the only ghost who purportedly haunts Muriel's, which may not be so surprising considering the building dates back to 1718. Apparently, glasses sometimes fly off shelves in the Courtyard Bar and smash against the brick wall. People have also reported hearing knocks on the walls and disembodied voices in the Seance Rooms on the second floor.
(504) 568-1885
801 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116
10. The Alaskan Hotel & Bar in Juneau, Alaska
The year was 1913, and the Alaskan Gold Rush was in full swing. Prospectors had been flooding to Juneau, but there was no real hotel to speak of. That sparked the seed for The Alaskan Hotel & Bar, which opened that year in all its Victorian grandeur. As the state's oldest operating hotel, it has seen its fair share of lodgers and drinkers, many of whom are reportedly still floating around.
The Alaskan's most famous ghost is Alice, a woman who was brutally murdered by her husband in Room 219. There have been many accounts of her appearing in mirrors and guest rooms. Room 315 also has a reputation for supernatural activity. In fact, many say that's what might have led to a 2007 incident where a sailor leaped out the window, leaving a blood-soaked room behind.
https://www.thealaskanhotel.com/
(907) 318-9470
167 S Franklin St, Juneau, AK 99801
11. Warren Tavern in Charlestown, Massachusetts
If you're on the hunt for some of Massachusetts' most historic restaurants, the Warren Tavern should definitely be on your list. It was established in 1780 and attracted famous figures like George Washington and Paul Revere. Legend has it that many figures from the Revolutionary Period still maintain a presence in the tavern to this day.
Settle in for a beer and some New England fare at the Warren Tavern, and you may hear the sound of heavy footsteps on the floor for no apparent reason. Many also claim to have seen a shadowy woman dressed in black and a man dressed in tights and a colonial-era wig. Some speculate that the man might be Dr. Joseph Warren, a revolutionary hero who died at Bunker Hill and whose name the tavern bears.
(617) 241-8142
2 Pleasant St, Charlestown, MA 02129
12. The Ear Inn in New York City, New York
There are plenty of cool cocktail bars to hit up in New York City, but if you're looking for a spot with some serious history and possibly a few ghosts, The Ear Inn fits that bill. The building was erected in 1770 as a home for James Brown, an aide of George Washington. It was later transformed into a brewery, then a bar and restaurant.
According to local lore, the main spirit that haunts the Ear Inn is a former sailor named Mickey. There are many tales about Mickey stealing drinks from patrons when their backs are turned. Apparently, Mickey also likes to get fresh with some of the ladies. Some claim there is also another ghost inhabiting the bar who is less outgoing and simply lurks in corners.
(212) 226-9060
326 Spring St, New York, NY 10013
13. McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
McGillin's Olde Ale House is Philadelphia's oldest tavern, established in 1860, the year Abraham Lincoln was elected. It's grown a lot since those early days, now selling a wide array of craft beers and tasty comfort food dishes like cheesesteaks and chicken Parmesan. But you can still feel the history of the place, as well as what some say is a lingering presence from its past.
Since the 1950s, people have reported strange happenings at McGillin's Olde Ale House. Staff say objects move on their own and that the lights often flicker. In addition, many claim they've seen a spectral lady dressed in white. Some believe it's the original owner, "Ma" McGillin, who ran the bar until she died at the age of 89.
(215) 735-5562
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
14. Slippery Noodle Inn in Indianapolis, Indiana
The Slippery Noodle Inn started life as a roadhouse called the Tremont House in 1850. It's gone through several transformations over the years, but it's always been in continual operation. In fact, it's Indiana's oldest bar, still running in its original location. Many will tell you it's also home to several ghosts, including a former caretaker named George, a cowboy, and several female figures.
Considering the inn's history, it's not surprising that it has a few spirits hanging around. It once operated as a brothel where a man was murdered in 1853 (possibly the cowboy). It was also a stop on the Underground Railroad, an illegal brewery during Prohibition, and a hangout for the infamous Dillinger Gang. Today, it's a popular blues music joint that also attracts its fair share of paranormal seekers.
(317) 631-6974
372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
15. The Historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, Wyoming
Originally opened in 1880, the grand Occidental Hotel was a sought-after stop on the Bozeman Trail. It attracted folks like Buffalo Bill, Calamity Jane, Butch Cassidy, and the Sundance Kid. Although it went through a period of neglect during the Depression, it's now been painstakingly restored. Visit, and you'll find many of the original features, and perhaps a few ghosts of former residents and guests.
The most famous ghost at "The Ox" is a mischievous young girl named Emily, who is said to tap and pinch people and giggle in the hallways. But she's not the only presence there. Many people have also stated that they've seen male figures and experienced cold spots, phantom voices, corks popping out of wine bottles, and glasses breaking inexplicably.
https://www.occidentalwyoming.com/
(307) 684-0451
10 N Main St, Buffalo, WY 82834
16. Concord's Colonial Inn in Concord, Massachusetts
Often considered one of the most haunted hotels in America, The Colonial Inn has a long history that dates back to 1716. When the Revolutionary War broke out, many wounded soldiers were brought to the inn, where Dr. Timothy Minot operated on them in what is now Room 24. Room 27 was designated as the morgue. With that in mind, it's not a far stretch to believe that several spirits inhabit the halls.
Whether you stay at the inn or just stop in for some food and drinks, many say there's a good chance you might experience something out of the ordinary. Several people claim they've heard whispering voices, felt invisible hands touching them, and seen spectral figures. According to the accounts, the ghosts range from small children to women and Revolutionary soldiers.
http://www.concordscolonialinn.com/
(978) 369-9200
48 Monument Square, Concord, MA 01742
17. The '76 House in Tappan, New York
At first glance, you can sense the history of The '76 House, a squat brick-and-wood structure built in 1668. It once doubled as a prison for the British spy John Andre, who conspired with Benedict Arnold, and it was a favorite watering hole of George Washington. Countless people have dined and enjoyed drinks at the tavern over the centuries, and some staff and modern-day patrons believe not all of them have moved on.
Over the years, several people have reported sighting ghosts at The '76 House. These include a soldier dressed in Redcoat gear, a playful child, and a mysterious, hazy woman caught in a photograph. Beyond that, people have also experienced sharp temperature drops in certain rooms and objects falling off tables or moving when nobody is touching them.
(845) 359-5476
110 Main St, Tappan, NY 10983
18. Old Baraboo Inn in Baraboo, Wisconsin
The Old Baraboo Inn has had many functions since it opened its doors in 1864. It started out as a boarding house, then transitioned into a speakeasy, a brothel, and a tavern. Rumor has it the bar was once a hangout for notorious gangster Al Capone. After a fire decimated the bar in 1998, a man named B.C. Farr took it over and began renovating, and that's when spooky things started happening.
According to Farr, during the restoration, tools would disappear and show up in random places, and lights would turn on and off on their own. Since the bar reopened, numerous people have reported seeing apparitions, including ghostly women dancing and wandering the halls. Staff also say dishes and fly off shelves, and a few claim they've been locked into the walk-in fridge by ghostly hands.
https://www.instagram.com/theoldbarabooinn/
(608) 356-2528
135 Walnut St, Baraboo, WI 53913
19. Big Nose Kate's Saloon in Tombstone, Arizona
Walking into Big Nose Kate's Saloon feels like stepping back into Tombstone's Wild West days. The space is decked out with colorful stained glass, black-and-white photos of gunslingers, and a long wooden bar dating back to the 1800s. Rumor has it that several spirits from that era also inhabit the saloon.
The saloon's history may provide hints to its haunting. It sits on the site of The Grand Hotel, a luxurious spot that hosted characters like Doc Holliday and Wyatt Earp. Although the hotel burned in a fire in 1882, it was rebuilt and still has some of its original features, including the bar. Some say the ghosts are past employees and patrons, including a janitor, a cowboy, brothel workers, and Doc Holliday's lover, Mary Katherine Haroney (aka Kate), after whom the saloon is named.
https://bignosekatestombstone.com/
(520) 457-3107
417 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ 85638