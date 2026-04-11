19 Historic Taverns Across The US With A Haunted History

Taverns have a long history in the United States, dating back to colonial times. For centuries, they've provided places for people to enjoy a meal, socialize and discuss business over a few drinks, and often find a place to rest for the night. Some of those early taverns are still around, and according to many modern-day patrons, so are some of the characters who used to grace their halls. In fact, several of those taverns are now considered some of the most haunted restaurants in the U.S.

Across the country, there are numerous historic taverns where people often report ghostly sightings. These include colonial inns where revolutionary soldiers hashed out battle plans, Wild West saloons once popular with gunslinging outlaws, and bars where pirates were known to gather. If you don't mind the possibility of an otherworldly presence lingering nearby, these old-school taverns are known for more than just their food and drinks.