What Every Whiskey Connoisseur Should Know About The Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Before you book that plane ticket to Louisville, it's important to learn what exactly you can anticipate on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, including how to navigate it and what to expect at the distilleries themselves. No two distilleries are created the same. Some will be more amenable to walk-in tours, for example, while others require visitors to have a reservation (especially in summer). As well, some distilleries will give you a very detailed tour of their buildings while some other locations may center their experience around tastings. Regardless of how you want to enjoy your time on the KBT, it'll be worth researching which distilleries best fit your interests.

There's also the matter of transportation. As convenient as it would be to have all of Kentucky's finest distilleries in one easy-to-reach location, you'll instead find that much of the KBT is spread out across the regions of Louisville, Lexington, and Bardstown, among others. If you have a preferred bourbon brand that offers tours on the KBT, look up its location and see what other distilleries are nearby. A car is your likeliest form of transport around here, but there are companies that provide shuttle services to different KBT locations. All in all, while you may have to travel to get from one distillery to the next, navigating the KBT isn't hard if you prepare.