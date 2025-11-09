7 Most Haunted Restaurants In The US
If you're looking to dip your toe into the world of the supernatural, you've likely already researched — or even visited — cemeteries, prisons, asylums, and other places often associated with haunted lore. One category that's often overlooked when discussing spooky places is restaurants. There are tons of theories on why so many bars and restaurants are supposedly haunted. Some are housed in buildings with storied histories, dating back to the Revolutionary War. Others hold tales of otherworldly happenings, with confirmations occurring in generation after generation of employees.
Whether you're a skeptic who is looking for a delicious meal in a place with an interesting history or a frequenter of areas known for spooky activity (like the many supposedly haunted wineries around the world), these spots are the bars and restaurants you'll want to explore. While you're there, don't be afraid to chat with your bartender or server about anything unusual they've experienced — many are happy to share their stories, and can tell you the times and days that you'll be most likely to experience odd events, if that's what you're looking for. Feel free to check these paranormal hot spots out for yourself — if you dare.
Old Talbott Tavern in Bardstown, Kentucky
Established in 1779, the Old Talbott Tavern is a Southern bar, restaurant, and inn known for beyond-the-grave visits from gunslinging outlaw Jesse James (legend has it that he even shot a few holes in the wall when he was a guest at the inn). Other paranormal patrons include a woman in white and small orbs of light. Some guests have also reported strange physical sensations while in the building, such as temperature changes and feelings of electricity.
Muriel's Jackson Square in New Orleans, Louisiana
Some restaurants try to hide their haunted history — that's not the case at Muriel's Jackson Square, which is one of the several legendary haunted restaurants in New Orleans. The team at Muriel's leaves a table set for Mr. Pierre Antoine Lepardi Jourdan, the building's resident ghost, who died by suicide after a devastating game of poker in the building in 1814. Mr. Jourdan doesn't appear as a typical ghost, according to employees. Rather, he shows up as an iridescent ball of light that mysteriously moves objects from one place to another.
Jean Bonnet Tavern in Bedford, Pennsylvania
First opened in the 1760s, the Jean Bonnet Tavern is a pre-Revolutionary War landmark that has served Pennsylvanians for centuries. An inn, restaurant, tavern, and gift shop all rolled into one, the Jean Bonnet Tavern isn't just known for its seasonal menu offerings (try the creamy sage linguini if you get the chance) — it's also known for haunted happenings. Patrons and employees have seen unexpected guests vanish just as quickly as they appeared, doors open and close inexplicably, and more.
One if by Land, Two if by Sea in New York City, New York
One if by Land, Two if by Sea is said to be home to more than 20 ghosts. The Manhattan restaurant was once a carriage house owned by Aaron Burr, and some say his ghost still roams the building. After its time as a carriage house, the building became a brothel, then a movie theater, and finally, half a century ago, a (perhaps haunted) bar and restaurant.
White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island
The oldest haunt on our list, the White Horse Tavern — known as one of the most historic restaurants in Rhode Island — started serving patrons in 1673, 20 years after the building was originally constructed as a private residence. Patrons report seeing both male and female spirits dressed in the styles of the 1600s. Reports of floating ghosts, unexplainable footsteps, and the feeling of taps on the shoulder from unseen visitors are frequent.
Moonshine Grill in Austin, Texas
Moonshine Grill in Austin has a seriously creepy history — the building was once used as a mortuary. Legend has it that the building is haunted by some of the spirits of the deceased, including attention-loving children who are known to break glassware and interfere with technology. While hauntings have been reported throughout the restaurant, the Sunday House — the Grill's private dining building — seems to boast the highest level of paranormal activity on the property.
Warren Tavern in Charlestown, Massachusetts
Another super-old school haunt, Warren Tavern opened in Charlestown, Massachusetts, in 1780 — and was frequented by Paul Revere. Employees and patrons report seeing a woman in black, as well as men in George Washington-style wigs (the first president visited Warren Tavern numerous times). If you're lucky, you just might be able to catch a glimpse or feeling of paranormal activity alongside your Sons of Liberty burger.