7 Most Haunted Restaurants In The US

If you're looking to dip your toe into the world of the supernatural, you've likely already researched — or even visited — cemeteries, prisons, asylums, and other places often associated with haunted lore. One category that's often overlooked when discussing spooky places is restaurants. There are tons of theories on why so many bars and restaurants are supposedly haunted. Some are housed in buildings with storied histories, dating back to the Revolutionary War. Others hold tales of otherworldly happenings, with confirmations occurring in generation after generation of employees.

Whether you're a skeptic who is looking for a delicious meal in a place with an interesting history or a frequenter of areas known for spooky activity (like the many supposedly haunted wineries around the world), these spots are the bars and restaurants you'll want to explore. While you're there, don't be afraid to chat with your bartender or server about anything unusual they've experienced — many are happy to share their stories, and can tell you the times and days that you'll be most likely to experience odd events, if that's what you're looking for. Feel free to check these paranormal hot spots out for yourself — if you dare.