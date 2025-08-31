14 Touristy US Restaurants That Are Actually Worth The Crowds
When you're hungry, the last thing that you probably want to do is battle huge crowds and long lines to get a bite to eat. But if you're near one of these historic, famous, or just plain fun touristy spots, the long wait is worth it.
Many of the spots on this list have historic pasts and have been around for hundreds of years or have served famous patrons like presidents and authors. There's something special about enjoying a meal in the same spot that the founding fathers did or grabbing a cheesesteak or hot dog at the places where these dishes were invented. An avid traveler (and eater) myself, I've been to many of these spots as a tourist or local. But I also relied on customer reviews to round out the list and highlight must-try dishes or special ambiance that make these tourist spots worth the hype.
They may be cheesy, but these super touristy restaurants are still worth visiting. Whether it's the great food or fun atmosphere, check out one of these hot spots (and the lines to go with it) the next time you want to play tourist.
1. Cafe du Monde in New Orleans, Louisiana
A stop in the Big Easy isn't complete without beignets and coffee, which is why the super popular Cafe du Monde, which opened in 1862, is such a hot spot. I stopped by the first time I visited New Orleans because so many people raved not just about the fare, which was delicious, but also the importance of the location in New Orleans history.
While there are 10 locations in New Orleans and the surrounding areas, the original coffee stand is in the French Market, so that's the stop that should be at the top of your list for the most authentic experience. Just be sure to bring cash for your purchase, as credit cards aren't accepted.
Cafe du Monde coffee is made with chicory, the root of the endive lettuce plant that is ground and mixed with coffee to create a signature brew. Beignets are square French donuts that are covered in powdered sugar. You can order them separately, but I highly recommend pairing the sweet, flaky treats with a souvenir mug of coffee for a memorable New Orleans breakfast.
(800) 772-2927
813 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
2. Margaritaville in Key West, Florida
If you're a fan of Jimmy Buffet, you have to go by one of the Margaritaville restaurants. There are 27 locations in major cities and many areas of the Caribbean, but the Key West spot is the original location and boasts the perfect relaxed vibe that will turn you into a Parrot Head as soon as you get a drink in your hand.
"No trip to Key West is complete without stopping at the original Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville!" noted one happy customer on TripAdvisor. "This isn't just a restaurant — it's the place where Jimmy Buffett's island lifestyle dream was born."
Even if you're not there just to celebrate the Margaritaville vibe, the food is delicious and the drinks pour. There are tasty classics like cheeseburgers and wings, but also plenty of fresh seafood on the menu, plus made-from-scratch Key Lime pie. On the boozy drinks side, you can't go wrong with one of the many margarita options, a tropical or frozen drink, or an ice cold beer.
(305) 292-1435
500 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040
3. Boudin Bakery in San Francisco, California
There are plenty of hot eateries in San Francisco, but Boudin offers something special for those interested in the history of baking in the City: The strain of sourdough used at the bakery dates back to 1849. Thanks to the efforts of a Boudin family member who evacuated with the mother dough in a bucket, it survived the fires from the massive San Francisco earthquake in 1906.
This bakery is the flagship restaurant at Fisherman's Wharf and the standout gem among Boudin locations in the area. You can see the bakers working and learn what makes Boudin sourdough special, while also getting a bite of your own at the warehouse restaurant.
For the most memorable (although admittedly touristy) dish, try the sourdough bread bowl with chowder. There are other tasty soup options, sourdough pizzas, and more, but make sure to get a taste of the world-famous bread, which put Boudin on the map and our list of what to eat with 24 hours in San Francisco.
(415) 928-1849
160 Jefferson St, Lower Level, San Francisco, CA 94133
4. Corky's BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
The original Corky's BBQ has been around since 1984, so you know that it's the place to go in a city that loves its barbecue. Ribs and pulled pork get rave reviews, but the menu is pretty extensive and you can get Southern-style sides, sandwiches, and desserts to round out your meal. The meat is the star, however, and you can even take home orders by the pound to enjoy later.
"If you're craving authentic BBQ with soul, Corky's is a must-visit," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. Another customer went by looking for authentic Memphis barbecue. Many other reviewers agreed, raving about the excellent barbecue, delicious sides, and decadent desserts.
While it is now a tourist attraction thanks to its spot in barbecue lore, it's earned the place by serving up some really tasty barbecue. In fact, it even ranked as the No. 1 restaurant in Memphis on Tripadvisor.
(901) 685-9744
5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119
5. Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pat's King of Steaks has been making Philadelphia's iconic cheesesteak sandwiches since 1930, so it's hard to imagine where this famous sandwich would be without this restaurant. You can go by anytime day or night when you're in the City of Brotherly Love, making Pat's King of Steaks the perfect way to start or end the day.
There are a lot of varieties on the menu, but the classic cheesesteak is the place to begin if you're looking for the most authentic version. You can order it with or without onions and with your choice of cheese, but be sure you know what you want when you get in line, because it moves quickly.
The restaurant even made its mark on Hollywood with cameos in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Rocky," and "Mad Men." In fact, the "Rocky" tour of the city even includes a stop by Pat's.
(215) 468-1546
1237 E. Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
6. Katz's Delicatessen in New York City, New York
Katz's Delicatessen in New York City is the oldest deli in the city, founded in 1888. If that spot in history is not enough of a reason to stop by, then the sandwiches, soups, and specialties will surely draw you in. Katz's even made our list of must-visit delis in America.
The original spot was just across the street from Katz's current location, which the deli moved to in 1917 to accommodate the also-famous NYC subway system. When I went by for the first time, the lunch line was pretty long but moved quickly. Be sure to note the difference between the line to get a ticket, the line to order, and the line to pay. During return visits, I had my order ready and felt like a true New Yorker going through the process.
Pastrami on rye is a famous menu item, so if you want to try something truly authentic to the spirit of the city, that's the sandwich to order. A pleased Yelp reviewer said, "piled high with ridiculously tender, smoky pastrami that melts in your mouth," adding that "it's not fancy, it's not trendy, it's just iconic NYC deli greatness."
(212) 254-2246
205 East Houston St, New York City, NY 10002
7. Nathan's Famous in Brooklyn, New York
If you're a fan of hot dogs, you have to go by the original Nathan's Famous stand at Coney Island. It might be touristy, but that's part of its appeal. Sure, you can pick up a pack of Nathan's Famous hot dogs at the grocery store, which are some of the best, but there's just something different about eating them with the fun backdrop of Coney Island.
While there are now locations in 28 states and 14 countries, part of the appeal of getting a hot dog at the original Nathan's is the nostalgia factor. Some customers remember going with their parents and then later taking their kids for their first hot dog. One happy hot dog lover on TripAdvisor said, "Nathan's is an experience that you can't miss when in Coney Island."
(718) 333-2202
1229 Boardwalk, Brooklyn, NY 11224-2404
8. Pike Place Fish Market in Seattle, Washington
After taking a picture in front of the famous Pike's Place sign in Seattle, head over to the famous Pike Place Fish Market to "catch" some fresh fish. The staff throw fish and expect you to catch them, so be ready for this interactive type of service. Fortunately, if you order the smoked salmon chowder, which is my personal top recommendation, it comes in a bowl or quart to take home for later.
You can take home fish to cook up yourself or grab one of the dishes to eat at the market. Pike Place Fish Market has a good selection of specialty fish that you might not be able to find at mainstream grocery stores. There isn't a huge menu beyond seafood, but there are plenty of other shops to stop by to round out your meal.
(206) 682-7181
86 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101
9. Union Oyster House in Boston, Massachusetts
Union Oyster House has been open since 1826. You can walk in the footsteps of history while enjoying chowder or oysters, which are quintessentially Bostonian. The restaurant serves around 10,000 gallons of New England clam chowder every year, so you know it must be good.
If you're a history buff and seafood lover, you'll appreciate the history of the building and restaurant both. "Union Oyster House isn't just a restaurant — it's a true Boston icon, and honestly, one of the most legendary spots in all of the U.S," said one patron on TripAdvisor. "It's not just known for its history — it's known because it honors that history while still delivering top-quality food and service."
The building has a long history as the home of the Massachusetts Spy, the oldest newspaper in the U.S. In 2003, the restaurant was designated as a National Historic Landmark due to the historic architecture and the fact that it is the oldest continually operated restaurant and oyster house in the U.S.
(617) 227-2750
41 Union St, Boston, MA
10. Top of the Falls in Niagara Falls, New York
There are plenty of touristy spots to visit that highlight the history or culture of the region, but few showcase the beauty of nature quite like Top of the Falls. The views of Niagara Falls really are worth the visit to this eatery, which overlooks Terrapin Point and the famous Horseshoe Falls .
The menu features locally-made dishes and goods, tending to the casual side rather than fine dining. Many customers opt for the fish and chips, with one reviewer on Yelp noting, "the star of the day was the huge piece of perfectly battered and fried haddock" and added that they'll be returning the next time they go by Niagara Falls.
The hours change based on the time of the year, so make sure to check before you visit. The restaurant is located within the state park and is the only place to pick up a glass of wine or beer during your visit.
(716) 278-0340
30 Goat Island Loop Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
11. The Horse You Came In On in Baltimore, Maryland
Literary lovers will want to go by The Horse You Came In On Saloon in Baltimore for its connection to Edgar Allan Poe, who mysteriously went missing after his visit here. If that's not enough of a draw, it also claims to be the oldest continuously operating saloon in the U.S., opening its doors in 1775.
But even if you're not looking for a Tell-Tale Heart beating under the floorboards, it's a fun saloon and bar with a great vibe for modern visitors. There's plenty of live music, plus casual fare that will appeal to everyone. Nothing on the menu is stuffy or formal, with bar snacks, sandwiches, and wraps dominating. It definitely has the feel of a saloon, from the brick sidewalks outside to the worn wooden bartop where you can enjoy your food and drinks.
(410) 327-8111
1626 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231
12. White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island
Another historic spot is the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island, a city known for its glamorous heyday. Established back in 1673, it's considered America's oldest tavern, so it's a must-see for history buffs. The historic restaurant focuses on local ingredients, including super fresh seafood from the Narragansett Bay, as well as local farm foods, and has earned awards for its wine selection.
One TripAdvisor reviewer said, "The atmosphere and history of the White Horse Tavern are beyond compare. They make for a truly special and unique dining experience." Other reviewers agreed, noting it exceeded expectations and was well worth the stop.
The dress code is business casual, but the spot is a little bit more upscale than you'd expect from a true tavern. Think elegant Colonial with white tablecloths, sturdy wooden chairs, and portraits of Colonial-era figures and mariners gracing the walls.
(401) 849-3600
26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840
13. Superdawg in Chicago, Illinois
It's hard to pick just one spot for a Chicago-style hot dog, but Superdawg has a fun vibe and history. It's a little cheesy, but that's part of its charm and why tourists want to visit.
It opened in 1948 and maintains the same retro, drive-in vibe as those early days. You'll know you're in the right spot when you see the two giant hot dogs on top of the building. Carhops delivered food back in the early days and the same friendly service stands out for people who come by. "Delicious dogs and fries — and a fun atmosphere!" said one happy reviewer on TripAdvisor. "Everyone was happy to be there! Love the retro look and feel! Highly recommend for couples and families!"
The superdawg itself is unique and uses a secret recipe that gives the dog a nice amount of snap and spice. Traditional toppings include mustard, relish, onion, pickle, and hot peppers, served in a fluffy poppyseed bun. If you're looking for an authentic Chicago dog, this is the place to go.
(773) 763-0660
6363 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646
14. Mystic Pizza in Mystic, Connecticut
Movie lovers who saw the iconic film "Mystic Pizza" with Julia Roberts will recognize the pie that was the movie's namesake. The movie was filmed on location in Mystic, so many people go to sit in the same seats and enjoy the same eats that they saw on the silver screen. This may be the reason that people want to visit, but they return because the pizza is that good.
As expected, pizza makes up the majority of the menu, but you can also get salads, appetizers, calzones, grinders, pasta, and desserts. Multiple customers recommend the seafood pizza from the specialty menu, which comes with shrimp, clams, and scallops.
"Relive the movie memories and have great food," said one pleased customer on TripAdvisor who stopped by while on a road trip. "Probably one of best pizzas we have had." It's easy to see why Mystic Pizza inspired the movie's screenwriter and remains the perfect setting for a tasty pizza dinner.
(860) 536-3700
56 West Main St, Mystic, CT 06355
Methodology
I looked for restaurants that had appeal for visitors beyond just a killer food and drinks menu, although that was also a top priority. Places with plenty of history or those that hold a special place in local culture that brought tourists out were top spots.
I love to travel and am always on the hunt for the best spots to visit that give an authentic experience of the local cuisine and culture. While many of my own favorites made this list, I also included top spots recommended by other patrons as must-try places.
Many of the restaurants that kept popping up played prominent roles in history as the meeting places for important figures. Others invented, developed, or made famous iconic dishes.