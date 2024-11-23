The Best Cocktail Bars To Visit When In New York City

In New York, one of our favorite afterwork activities is finding — and arguing about — the best made cocktails in the city. There is no shortage of bars here that have appeared on myriad lists for the best cocktails not just in New York, but in the world. We have award-winning mixologists, inventive, game-changing cocktails, and spaces that are simultaneously unique and inviting. I've lived here over 20 years, and I've been both behind the bar as a bartender in the East Village, a server in Soho, and as a lover of well made, creative drinks. Also, because of my experience as a drinker and maker or drinks, I'm surrounded with a circle of friends who are also bartenders themselves.

The list I've compiled here (alphabetically) is of course informed by comprehensive beverage program coverage, reviews and "best of" lists, but also, anecdotally, also my "go-to" spots for dates and with friends — all of these bars I've actually been to and can tell you myself they are, in fact, the best. As a New Yorker, I welcome your arguments.