The Best Cocktail Bars To Visit When In New York City
In New York, one of our favorite afterwork activities is finding — and arguing about — the best made cocktails in the city. There is no shortage of bars here that have appeared on myriad lists for the best cocktails not just in New York, but in the world. We have award-winning mixologists, inventive, game-changing cocktails, and spaces that are simultaneously unique and inviting. I've lived here over 20 years, and I've been both behind the bar as a bartender in the East Village, a server in Soho, and as a lover of well made, creative drinks. Also, because of my experience as a drinker and maker or drinks, I'm surrounded with a circle of friends who are also bartenders themselves.
The list I've compiled here (alphabetically) is of course informed by comprehensive beverage program coverage, reviews and "best of" lists, but also, anecdotally, also my "go-to" spots for dates and with friends — all of these bars I've actually been to and can tell you myself they are, in fact, the best. As a New Yorker, I welcome your arguments.
Attaboy
Attaboy is one of the first "cool" New York bars I spent time in when I moved to the city. Located on the Lower East Side, and run by two alumni of the famous (now defunct) Milk & Honey, the word of mouth was effusive among other friends in the food and beverage space. With a no reservations policy, grabbing a bar seat feels democratized — you don't have to be one of the city's glitterati to enjoy the cocktails.
Speaking of the cocktails, co-owner Sam Ross invented the whiskey-based Penicillin, so that's a great place to start. If you're not a Scotch drinker, the bar doesn't have menus, so come with a sense of adventure. All the bartenders I've encountered have been kind, curious, and knowledgable.
But it's also one of the tiniest bars in New York at only 28 seats, so you really have to squeeze in around the tourists now that word has spread about its reputation. Get there early. Named "The Best Bar in North America" in 2022 by Vogue, the tight fit is worth it.
info@attaboynyc.com
134 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002
Bar Goto
I discovered Bar Goto when a fellow bartender friend brought me there, which is always a good sign — bartenders always know where the other best bartenders (and drinks) are. The owner, Kenta Goto, worked for years at Pegu Club and picked up more than a few sleek and delicious tricks. As I marveled over the inventive use of sake and Japanese flavors in cocktails, it became clear to me, as the line out the door extended down the sidewalk, that I was not the only one enamored. It's also another tiny bar with only 30 seats on the Lower East Side, so space is limited.
Bar Goto has received a plethora of professional accolades, including "Bar of the Year" from Bon Appetit, one of the "50 best bars in New York right now" from Time Out, and a James Beard Outstanding Bar Program Semifinalist. Just to add my own award, the savory cabbage pancakes on the menu are the best in town to consume after your second (or third or fourth) Ume Paloma.
Multiple locations
Clover Club
As a Manhattanite, I don't travel to a borough unless there's a really good reason. Clover Club, located in a popular area of Brooklyn, is a compelling reason. My friend who works in the industry brought me to Clover Club for my birthday a couple years ago, and I had one of the best Manhattans of my life.
This bar also has an extensive brunch and dinner menu, and while I have not been in for brunch eggs, I can say the assorted deviled eggs on the dinner menu are divine — as are the fried chicken sandwiches. The ambiance is very grown up, with the conversation level at a reasonable volume, and the soft candle lighting and exposed brick in the bar area make you feel like you're in someone's cozy brownstone home. This bar has been around for over 15 years and hasn't lost a step. Named "The Absolute Best Cocktail Bar in New York" by Grub Street in 2016, you can now also take a cocktail class in the newly-added next door Saloon — perhaps you'll pick up some tricks to take back to your own brownstone.
(718) 855-7939
210 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Dante
There are two locations of Dante, about 10 minutes away from each other, and as someone who has made the mistake of making plans at one, and ending up at the other one, you can't really go wrong. Cafe Dante is in Greenwich Village, and where I went for an afterwork negroni with my DP after we sat through a color correction session of the film we worked on together. During happy hour, a selection of creative negronis are all deeply discounted (and always delicious). This location is the oldest, established as an Italian cafe in the early 1900s, and later hosting creatives such as Patti Smith and Bob Dylan. It also has earned a spot on the World's 50 Best Bar awards in 2019, topping the list at No. 1.
The newer of the two spots, Dante West Village, is more Spanish inspired. This location is where I prefer to drink an ice cold martini (during the aptly named "Martini Hour"), which when ordered dirty, comes with a side car of olive juice to make your drink to your own briny satisfaction.
Multiple locations
Death & Co.
This bar is conveniently located around the corner from the bar I used to work at — meaning I spent a lot of time there before and after my shift in the mid 2010s. One of the East Village's longest institutions for quality cocktails, this bar has now published three books and even has a merch line, and is using its longstanding reputation to expand nationally and sell canned cocktails.
While it may not seem as special to go to a bar that has turned into more of a brand, I still recommend you try the original where all the hype started. The bartenders still care about their handmade concoctions to your specifications, and will point you in the right direction on the lengthy menu if you're overwhelmed. There's no standing room here, so if you can grab a seat, settle in for an elevated experience. I recommend any of the originals, divided by flavor profile, but I'm partial to the Seismic Collision — a smokey mezcal-based drink that tastes like a grown up, late night margarita.
(212) 388-0882
433 East 6th St (B/W 1st & A), New York, NY 10009
Donna
Donna is one of the newer bars on this list, and I hesitated about including it only because I love it so much and can generally still get a seat at the bar on any given night without it being overcrowded. Located on a small side street in the West Village (the original location was formerly in Brooklyn), what drew me here initially was both that in full disclosure, it was owned by a friendly acquaintance, and now it has embraced a worker-friendly co-ownership model.
Donna has frozen drinks that could feel basic — like a piña colada — but elevated them. One of my favorite celebratory cocktails at Donna is a "Brancolada" with pineapple and mint (they put a birthday candle in mine previously). The bar changes the menu seasonally, so there's always something new to discover, and on current offer is a Moonwalk Martini I'm obsessed with, adding passionfruit liquor to a traditional vodka martini. If you're hungry, don't miss out on the excellent guacamole, too.
(917) 696-2341
7 Cornelia Street, New York, NY 10014
Double Chicken Please
Also one of the more recent openings, Double Chicken Please is one of the most consistently hard seats to score in the city at the moment. However, with the announcement of a front room overhaul, perhaps more space will mean more chances to enjoy the highly-coveted drinks here.
I have not yet visited the new concept, so I can't speak to the new bar program being integrated, however, based on prior experience, it will be nothing short of extraordinary. Double Chicken Please was ranked No. 1 on North America's 50 Best Bars in 2023, and came in seventh this year.
The bar menu in The Coop, the backroom that requires reservations, has original drinks based on a food-related concept. There are drinks called The Waldorf Salad, Mango Sticky Rice, and my favorite, Cold Pizza. To be fair, I was only able to get a reservation once, when the bar first opened, so I may love more of these, but that was the one I still think of fondly. If you know anyone with an in, let me know.
info@doublechickenplease.com
115 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
Dutch Kills
Another bar in a borough — so you know I really love it. Named "Best Bar" In Time Out New York's Best of the City Awards in 2021, Dutch Kills is located in Long Island City, and to be fair, is close to the subway and easy to visit. The wooden booths give privacy, making this a good first date spot, or just great for an intimate catch up with a friend. However, a new upstairs area called Debbie's has recently opened that also features live music Thursday through Sunday if you prefer entertainment with your cocktails.
A fun quirk of Dutch Kills: owner Richard Boccato introduced the "clear ice movement," highlighting how quality cocktails deserve quality frozen water. Take a look in any drink at Dutch Kills and you'll notice the crystal clear quality of the cubes. The last time I was there, I told the bartenders that I wanted a spirit forward mezcal drink, and was delivered an original, delicious, drink, but there are plenty of predetermined options to choose from on the seasonal menu, as well.
(718) 383-2724
27-24 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
Employees Only
Once you make your way past the psychic facade outside, Everything about Employees Only feels classic — from the decor to the drinks to the white jackets on the bartenders, everything feels sleek and controlled, in a beautiful, deliberate way. While the bar has been in operation for two decades, it regularly finds itself on the North America 50 Best Bars list — coming in this year at No. 15.
Employees Only does classic drinks well — I love its take on a martini — but it also rotates out a nightly cocktail and have lots of fancy variations on other originals. While some may tell you this bar has worn out its popularity over the years, the stacked crowds full of tourists and locals would beg to differ. As recently as 2021 the bar was called out by PureWow for having one of the best espresso martinis in New York, so it's clear it'll continue to innovate and keep up with trends, while retaining its signature cool.
(212) 242-3021
510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
Katana Kitten
I made the mistake of thinking I could walk into the award-winning Katana Kitten with a group of six people for a friend's birthday. The hostess tried to stifle a laugh as she told me there would be a three hour wait. I vowed to come back another time.
About two weeks later, I had to kill time in the West Village and found myself cozied up at the bar solo — truly, the best way to get to know a bar program, which here has a "director of deliciousness." I took in the vibes, which was a cross between retro kitsch and stylish individualism. Mostly, the drinks here, in addition to being solidly well-made, are playful. Coming in bright hues of cerulean blue and neon green, with presentations looking whimsical, you can't not have a good time at Katana Kitten, even alone. Top it off with a generous happy hour discount daily, and you won't regret the visit — even if there's a wait.
(347) 866-7739
531 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
Little Branch
If you're standing in front of an unmarked door in the West Village wondering if you've found Little Branch: Yes, yes you have. Another entry in the semi-speakeasy cannon, Little Branch has withstood the test of competition and time, although you may think you've been transported to the past when you walk down the main stairs. The bartenders wear suspenders, the primary light is provided by candles, and there's frequently live jazz or piano music.
There are no reservations, but there are small booths in addition to the bar seating, so if you come on the early side, you'll likely snag a spot. At a classic bar, it makes sense to order a classic drink (I'm not partial to sazeracs, but I've heard they're excellent here), however you could also go the "bartender's choice" route and put your fate in the hands of the very talented mixologists. This is a great spot to take a break from the noise of the city and relax with a drink that takes a little more time to mix and savor.
(212) 929-4360
20 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014
The Long Island Bar
When a friend started seeing a bartender here, little did I know that he — and this bar — were actually very well known worldwide as being a pioneer in the cocktail scene (it turns out one of the co-owners invented the cosmo). An institution since the 1950s, and another Brooklyn entry, you might mistake this location as either a dive bar or diner, given the neon lighting on the street. But once inside, you'll note how seriously the bar team takes their drinks.
The Long Island Bar was listed as one of the Best Cocktail Bars in the Country by Thrillist and on The Absolute Best Cocktail Bar in New York list (No. 3) by Grubstreet, and for good reason. This is one cocktail list that doesn't change seasonally, but contains a multitude of classics that have aged to perfection (trust me, you've never had a daiquiri like this). I should also note that the burger and fries here are almost as legendary as the cocktail program, so when you're really ready to settle in for a complete meal (or a late night binge) you can't go wrong.
(718) 625-8908
110 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Mace
I discovered Mace when I was looking for a cocktail bar near the restaurant I chose to have my birthday dinner, and I've now I've been back numerous times. The menus here featuring illustrated fruits, vegetables, and flowers are as beautiful as the cocktails, and feature fresh ingredients and spices, which is part of the reason the bar has found its way onto the World's 50 Best Bars list for six consecutive years.
Recent ingredients featured have included bee pollen infused tequila, cherry tomato infused vodka, and fig leaf infused-gin. You can even choose your own adventure with tinctures that are added to classic cocktails for $0.50 per addition. If you ever wanted to put mustard seed in your negroni, or chrysanthemum in a margarita, now's your chance! Don't miss the standard or late night happy hours that provide discount drinks, too.
Hot tip: If you go in colder weather, request my favorite table by the fireplace. Both practical and cozy, especially for groups.
(347) 866-7739
35 West 8th St, New York, NY 10011
Please Don't Tell (PDT)
For a bar with a moniker that implies secrecy, PDT's clandestine location has been well-documented for years. This is another long-standing speakeasy in New York, but this one provides actual fun just to get to the bar.
Make a reservation (highly recommended), then enter Crif Dogs, the hot dog stand next door — you can't miss the giant weiner hanging above the entrance — and go directly to the phone booth. The hostess will tell you what to do over the line when you pick up the receiver.
The good news is, although the speakeasy concept has become a gimmick in some places, the cocktails at PDT are as solid as ever. The bar was crowned "The World's Best Bar" in 2011 and earned the "Best Bar Program" award from the James Beard Foundation in 2012. Frequently, there are guest bartenders from all over the world welcomed in, but no matter who is making the drinks, you're guaranteed to have a unique experience.
113 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009
Pebble Bar
You may have heard about Pebble Bar because of any one of its notable celebrity investors, including Nicholas Braun, Pete Davidson, Arian Moayed, Mark Ronson, Jason Sudeikis, or Justin Theroux. It also had a storied past under its previous ownership as Hurleys, when Johnny Carson and David Letterman would visit.
Partially due to its proximity to 30 Rockefeller Plaza (home of "Saturday Night Live") and Rockefeller Center, it's the ideal location for both tourists and locals who work in the area. The location contains two floors accessible to the public, plus a secluded area for VIP guests and private parties. That lounge space is called "Johnny's," in a nod to Mr. Carson.
It's easy to float in between the second and third floors — as long as there's a table open upstairs. Downstairs you'll stand at the bar while enjoying a cocktail like the "If The Al-perol Fits," with Aperol, gin, lemon, and egg white, and if you get hungry, you can head up for oysters or something more substantial like a lobster roll. You might even see a star, if you're lucky.
(917) 540-4494
67 W 49th St, New York, NY 10112