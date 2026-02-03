Philadelphia's Oldest Tavern Has Been Serving Up Brews Since Lincoln Was Elected
Philadelphia is steeped in history, from the Liberty Bell to Independence Hall. It's called the birthplace of America for a reason. But it's also home to other historic, if not quite as significant landmarks — unless you happen to be a history-loving beer drinker. We're talking about McGillin's Olde Ale House, which has been serving up brews since President Abraham Lincoln was voted into office in 1860 as the country's 16th president. While McGillin's is younger by six years than the oldest bar in New York City, McSorley's Old Ale House (opened in 1854), it can still brag about being the oldest continuously operating tavern in the City of Brotherly Love, located at 1310 Drury Street in the downtown Center City neighborhood.
With such a long history, it's no surprise that there's been a cavalcade of famous folks who have hoisted a few there, from actor W.C. Fields and playwright Tennessee Williams to the Foo Fighters and President Joe Biden (back when he was vice president). And it all began when Irish immigrants William "Pa" and Catherine "Ma" McGillin opened what was then known as the Bell in Hand Tavern in 1860, kicking off a business that has survived for nearly 170 years.
McGillin's is a true survivor
Besides serving suds to the city's residents, Pa and Ma McGillin raised 13 children above the bar and eventually opened an oyster house next door where customers could get a cheap meal after swilling beer. The tavern became a Philadelphia institution during their lifetime. When Pa died in 1901, all of Philadelphia came out to say farewell for one of the largest funerals the city had then seen. Ma McGillin then ran the tavern until her death in 1937, and it stayed in the family for another 20 years.
McGillin's has survived pandemics, Prohibition, a fire, and the city's fluctuations. Today, it's owned by the third generation of the family that bought it in 1958. You can enjoy a pint of McGillin's beer — an IPA, lager, or ale crafted by Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pennsylvania. You can also get a wide variety of regional brews, including Yuengling, America's oldest beer, which is also from Pennsylvania.
While you're sipping your beer and enjoying some of the bar's classic Irish fare, like shepherd's pie or fish and chips, be sure to check out McGillin's collection of signs from vanished Philadelphia businesses, like Gimbell Brothers department store, and other historical ephemera lining its walls. It's a testament to the tavern's staying power. And even though it's not the oldest bar in Pennsylvania, that honor belongs to the King George II Inn Bristol (established in 1681), McGillin's is a true survivor.