Philadelphia's Oldest Tavern Has Been Serving Up Brews Since Lincoln Was Elected

Besides serving suds to the city's residents, Pa and Ma McGillin raised 13 children above the bar and eventually opened an oyster house next door where customers could get a cheap meal after swilling beer. The tavern became a Philadelphia institution during their lifetime. When Pa died in 1901, all of Philadelphia came out to say farewell for one of the largest funerals the city had then seen. Ma McGillin then ran the tavern until her death in 1937, and it stayed in the family for another 20 years.

McGillin's has survived pandemics, Prohibition, a fire, and the city's fluctuations. Today, it's owned by the third generation of the family that bought it in 1958. You can enjoy a pint of McGillin's beer — an IPA, lager, or ale crafted by Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pennsylvania. You can also get a wide variety of regional brews, including Yuengling, America's oldest beer, which is also from Pennsylvania.

While you're sipping your beer and enjoying some of the bar's classic Irish fare, like shepherd's pie or fish and chips, be sure to check out McGillin's collection of signs from vanished Philadelphia businesses, like Gimbell Brothers department store, and other historical ephemera lining its walls. It's a testament to the tavern's staying power. And even though it's not the oldest bar in Pennsylvania, that honor belongs to the King George II Inn Bristol (established in 1681), McGillin's is a true survivor.