I Tried 7 Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavors And Ranked Them Worst To Best

As a Gen X-er who grew up in the '70s, I experienced the fast food revolution in real time. With the processed food industry booming and prepackaged snacks dominating grocery store shelves, I was bewitched by convenience food at a young age. And Little Debbie was one of my first loves. This iconic brand's baked goods graced my childhood cupboard and sweetened my birthday parties. Its Nutty Buddy Wafers, Swiss Rolls, and Honey Buns were even sold in my high school cafeteria (where I chose them over mystery meat nearly every day).

A fourth-generation business committed to family values and affordability, Little Debbie has been mass-producing sweet treats since the 1960s, when small-time baker O.D. McKee along with his wife, Ruth, rebranded the business with their granddaughter's likeness and built the first factory. With more than 75 varieties sold across 50 U.S. states today, Little Debbie still leads the industry at its price point, and fans of this brand were intrigued when it partnered with Hudsonville Ice Cream to deliver some of its classic treats in frozen form starting in 2022.

Sold primarily at Walmart, Little Debbie Ice Cream is still being made, and Chowhound thinks a taste test is long overdue. To rank seven Little Debbie ice cream flavors from worst to best, I evaluated each one, focusing on flavor, texture, and mix-in quality. I also made some comparisons to the original Little Debbie treat based on personal experience.