Does Little Debbie Still Make Ice Cream? What To Know And Where To Find It
Little Debbie has been a major player in the U.S. snacking scene since the brand's introduction in 1960, and no doubt most consumers have a favorite product, be it the original Oatmeal Creme Pie; the Cosmic Brownie (introduced in 1999 and inspired by the cosmic bowling trend); seasonal icons like the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes; or more recent introductions, like 2020's whimsical Unicorn Cakes. Little Debbie snack cakes were even sent into space in 1991 to help astronauts aboard the space shuttle Atlantis celebrate Thanksgiving! And with parent company McKee Foods pulling in more than $1.9 billion in annual sales, it seems safe to say that Little Debbie isn't going out of style any time soon.
On the contrary, as of 2022, Little Debbie fans have had an all-new and totally delicious way to eat their favorite snack cakes: as pints of ice cream. Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream first partnered in 2021 to produce Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream. The collab went so well, Hudsonville rolled out a complete lineup of Little Debbie-inspired ice creams in 2022, including Oatmeal Cream Pies Ice Cream, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls Ice Cream, Zebra Cakes Ice Cream, and others.
But it keeps getting better! Hudsonville now also produces ice cream bars inspired by the following Little Debbie cakes: Birthday Cake, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Nutty Bars, and Star Crunch. These are your classic ice cream bars on a stick; the two chocolatey bars have a crunchy chocolate coating.
Improving Little Debbie ice cream
Hudsonville's Little Debbie ice cream products are sold primarily at Walmart. Pints run about $2.50 (depending on location), while ice cream bars are about $4 for a four-pack. Some products, like the Christmas Tree Cakes pint, may only be available seasonally. While the price point isn't bad, it seems as though the ice cream itself leaves something to be desired. A few words Reddit users have used to describe the Little Debbie ice creams are "unappetizing," "mid," "cloying," and disappointing. Flavors that received positive comments include the Christmas Tree Cakes, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, and Honey Buns. Blue Bell, whose vanilla ice cream took second place in Chowhound's vanilla ice cream ranking (so they must be doing something right!), also makes an Oatmeal Cream Pie ice cream. It's unaffiliated with Little Debbie but seems to be a better choice.
If you, too, are disappointed by the Little Debbie ice cream but want to make the most of a pint you've already purchased, why not pair it with the Little Debbie product you already know and love? After all, cake and ice cream go together like ... cake and ice cream. In addition to just piling it into a bowl, you could try making your own layered ice cream cake. Layer Nutty Bars with Nutty Bar Ice Cream to make a peanut butter-and-chocolate delight. Or, slightly tweak Little Debbie's own recipe for a Swiss Rolls ice cream cake using some of the snack cakes, Swiss Rolls ice cream (instead of the suggested chocolate ice cream), and raspberry ice cream.