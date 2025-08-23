Does Little Debbie Still Make Ice Cream? What To Know And Where To Find It

Little Debbie has been a major player in the U.S. snacking scene since the brand's introduction in 1960, and no doubt most consumers have a favorite product, be it the original Oatmeal Creme Pie; the Cosmic Brownie (introduced in 1999 and inspired by the cosmic bowling trend); seasonal icons like the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes; or more recent introductions, like 2020's whimsical Unicorn Cakes. Little Debbie snack cakes were even sent into space in 1991 to help astronauts aboard the space shuttle Atlantis celebrate Thanksgiving! And with parent company McKee Foods pulling in more than $1.9 billion in annual sales, it seems safe to say that Little Debbie isn't going out of style any time soon.

On the contrary, as of 2022, Little Debbie fans have had an all-new and totally delicious way to eat their favorite snack cakes: as pints of ice cream. Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream first partnered in 2021 to produce Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream. The collab went so well, Hudsonville rolled out a complete lineup of Little Debbie-inspired ice creams in 2022, including Oatmeal Cream Pies Ice Cream, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls Ice Cream, Zebra Cakes Ice Cream, and others.

But it keeps getting better! Hudsonville now also produces ice cream bars inspired by the following Little Debbie cakes: Birthday Cake, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Nutty Bars, and Star Crunch. These are your classic ice cream bars on a stick; the two chocolatey bars have a crunchy chocolate coating.