The Worst Little Debbie Snack On Store Shelves Today. (We Avoid It Every Time)
Say what you want about Little Debbie, but this Tennessee-based snack brand offers up an extensive selection of seasonal and permanent treats — even the discontinued Little Debbie treats still have some charm. The brand is responsible for such nostalgic favorites as the colorful Cosmic Brownie, a treat inspired by the '90s trend of cosmic bowling, to zany Zebra Cakes. Many people have a favorite cake — one that they would go up to bat for against any and all naysayers. However, it's time for some tough love: not every Little Debbie cake is created equally. Some selections rise to the top, while others end up in the discount bin.
In a ranking of nine Little Debbie treats, we found the Fudge Rounds to be the worst. The snack sounds tasty enough — it consists of two soft, chocolate cookies with chocolate crème in the center and a swirl of chocolate icing atop each cookie. However, in execution, this cookie sandwich was incredibly disappointing. If you're wondering how something called a "Fudge Round" could be bad, it simply didn't measure up to its fudge title. The texture was much more akin to a cookie than fudge. Rather than delivering a sublime, decadent, rich flavor, we found this snack cake closer to a Tootsie Roll in flavor than the chocolate and butter confection that it is named after.
Better fudgy treats for your fancy
Now, if you happen to love Fudge Rounds despite our forewarning, don't let us stop you from enjoying them! Deliciousness is in the eye (or mouth) of the beholder. You can also make your own Fudge Rounds at home, which may prove tastier. Simply make a batch of soft chocolate cookies and chocolate fudge buttercream for the filling, then make a fudge drizzle for both cookies. This will allow you to control the chocolate levels of your treat and elevate the snack to a new level. However, this might go against the whole point of the Little Debbie, which is to deliver tastiness and convenience in one package.
If you want some chocolate in Little Debbie form, but don't want the cloying, artificial taste of a Tootsie Roll in your cookies, there are more exciting options than the Fudge Rounds. For starters, the Nutty Buddy is the absolute best Little Debbie snack, which consists of two brittle sugar wafers with peanut butter and chocolate layers. If pure chocolate is your thing, try reaching for a Cosmic Brownie. Beyond being a classic, the Cosmic Brownie is intensely chocolaty and incredibly dense, bringing the richness that the Fudge Round promises but fails to deliver. For chocolate with a dose of cream that works much better than the Fudge Rounds, the Swiss Rolls are perfectly chocolaty in taste with a light tinge of crème.