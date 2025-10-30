The Worst Little Debbie Snack On Store Shelves Today. (We Avoid It Every Time)

Say what you want about Little Debbie, but this Tennessee-based snack brand offers up an extensive selection of seasonal and permanent treats — even the discontinued Little Debbie treats still have some charm. The brand is responsible for such nostalgic favorites as the colorful Cosmic Brownie, a treat inspired by the '90s trend of cosmic bowling, to zany Zebra Cakes. Many people have a favorite cake — one that they would go up to bat for against any and all naysayers. However, it's time for some tough love: not every Little Debbie cake is created equally. Some selections rise to the top, while others end up in the discount bin.

In a ranking of nine Little Debbie treats, we found the Fudge Rounds to be the worst. The snack sounds tasty enough — it consists of two soft, chocolate cookies with chocolate crème in the center and a swirl of chocolate icing atop each cookie. However, in execution, this cookie sandwich was incredibly disappointing. If you're wondering how something called a "Fudge Round" could be bad, it simply didn't measure up to its fudge title. The texture was much more akin to a cookie than fudge. Rather than delivering a sublime, decadent, rich flavor, we found this snack cake closer to a Tootsie Roll in flavor than the chocolate and butter confection that it is named after.