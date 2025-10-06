9 Little Debbie Treats Ranked Worst To Best

I had to start my Little Debbie tasting journey with the veritable OG: the oatmeal creme pie. O.D. McKee himself made this treat, after stuffing two soft oatmeal cookies with a thick and fluffy layer of creme. It's not like what you would find inside of an Oreo or some other cheap sandwich cookie. Rather, this creme filling is spread on thick — almost like the icing you would find on a store-bought cupcake.

When I opened the box, I knew that this is one product that had been hit by shrinkflation. These cookies look like the ones you'd buy from the cookie section of the grocery store; they're small, not like the big, whopping chocolate chip cookies I would make at home or order at a bakery. This palm-sized treat smelled a lot like brown sugar, but I couldn't pick up on any other aromas besides that.

I came to realize, very quickly, that the oatmeal creme pies were going to be a very interesting textural experience. The cookies are soft, so I thought that there was no way that they weren't riddled with artificial preservatives. It made me wonder whether these "pies" ever actually went bad. When I bit into one, I was met with a squashing sound as the cookie and creme broke off and into my mouth. The flavor was nothing besides "sweet." I knew there was oatmeal in the cookies because of the feeling on my molars, but there was very little going on besides that. The creme itself resembles marshmallow fluff, and I don't think an already soft cookie needs a filling with that texture. It would appease a kid (not as much as some of the other Little Debbie treats, though), but my adult palate was too overwhelmed by its sugariness.