8 Cooking Myths Your Grandparents Probably Believed

As good as your grandmother's cooking was, there's a chance that some of the rules she swore by in the kitchen weren't based on actual truth. It's not her fault — cooking myths are passed down over generations. Plus, she probably learned that advice from her grandmother. And the longer a "rule" is passed down, generationally, the harder it is to convince people that it's a myth, not a fact.

Food science has come a long way since the days of our grandparents learning to cook, however. We now have answers we didn't have back then, due to years of research. And when put through a fact-checker, it turns out that a lot of Grandma's cooking advice has since been debunked. She meant well, but it's time to leave these non-rules behind. Here are eight cooking myths your grandparents probably believed.