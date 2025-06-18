Yes, You Can (And Probably Should) Eat Watermelon Seeds!
How many times have you tried to come up with a last-minute snack but lacked inspiration? When the usual Trader Joe's snacks for any craving don't cut it, and you're looking for something a little more exciting, you might find the answer inside that watermelon-packed airtight container you tucked into the fridge. But even though that giant pepo berry is a juicy, refreshing summer treat, it's not exactly what we have in mind right now. Believe it or not, it's the seeds that matter this time.
So rather than endlessly scrolling through your phone and trying to figure out the most efficient way to get rid of the seeds in your watermelon, how about turning them into a delicious salad topping instead? Or even better, sprinkle them all over yogurt, soups, or stews. And if you're a devoted sunflower seed fan, you can even enjoy them as an equally satisfying alternative.
While it's a common misconception that they're toxic, watermelon seeds are actually perfectly safe to eat — and surprisingly healthy and nutritious, as they're packed with fat, proteins, and minerals. Most recommendations suggest that an individual can freely consume up to a cup of watermelon seeds a day. But perhaps the best part about them — whether you decide to bake them for up to 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, sprout them, eat them raw, grind them into a powder, or blend them into a smoothie, there's really no wrong way to go wrong with them.
Why you shouldn't toss watermelon seeds
To finally debunk the popular myth that swallowing a watermelon seed won't result in a full berry ripening in your stomach. But you might be surprised to learn that they come with a whole range of benefits. The first thing you can look forward to is healthier hair. Watermelon seed oil is rich in emollients — substances that help enhance moisture levels — which protect the hair cuticle, promoting stronger, shinier strands.
In addition, eating watermelon seeds can regulate blood pressure and help ease anxiety and depression, since they're a great source of magnesium. They're also low in calories and high in fiber, making them a great weight-loss snack. On top of that, they're loaded with omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids — often called good fats — that will make your skin smooth, soft, and hydrated.
Watermelon seeds might just be one of the secret ingredients you need for a delicious watermelon and feta salad. To get the most out of them, just pick them out of your watermelon, give them a good rinse, let them dry and either toast them in a pan or roast them in a baking tray with a little olive oil. All you need to do then is sprinkle them on top of your watermelon and feta salad for a crunchier bite and enjoy. Ultimately, don't forget to chew them well. This will help release all their nutrients and allow your digestive system to absorb them more efficiently.