Yes, You Can (And Probably Should) Eat Watermelon Seeds!

How many times have you tried to come up with a last-minute snack but lacked inspiration? When the usual Trader Joe's snacks for any craving don't cut it, and you're looking for something a little more exciting, you might find the answer inside that watermelon-packed airtight container you tucked into the fridge. But even though that giant pepo berry is a juicy, refreshing summer treat, it's not exactly what we have in mind right now. Believe it or not, it's the seeds that matter this time.

So rather than endlessly scrolling through your phone and trying to figure out the most efficient way to get rid of the seeds in your watermelon, how about turning them into a delicious salad topping instead? Or even better, sprinkle them all over yogurt, soups, or stews. And if you're a devoted sunflower seed fan, you can even enjoy them as an equally satisfying alternative.

While it's a common misconception that they're toxic, watermelon seeds are actually perfectly safe to eat — and surprisingly healthy and nutritious, as they're packed with fat, proteins, and minerals. Most recommendations suggest that an individual can freely consume up to a cup of watermelon seeds a day. But perhaps the best part about them — whether you decide to bake them for up to 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, sprout them, eat them raw, grind them into a powder, or blend them into a smoothie, there's really no wrong way to go wrong with them.