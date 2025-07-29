Never Use A Metal Knife To Cut Avocados. Here's Why

We all know avocados are divas of the produce world. One minute they are underripe bricks, the next they are brown mush. And while plenty of avocado-saving tricks have been passed around — lemon juice, olive oil, keeping the pit in — there is one sneaky culprit that's often overlooked: your kitchen knife.

Turns out, slicing into an avocado with a metal knife can actually speed up spoilage. That's right. Your trusty stainless steel blade might be making that gorgeous green flesh go brown faster than it should. The reason? Oxidation, and how certain metals interact with it. Avocados brown when enzymes in the fruit react with oxygen in the air. But when you introduce a metal knife, especially one made of reactive materials like carbon steel, it can accelerate that oxidation. Metal ions can jumpstart the browning process, which is why that perfect avocado half turns sad and splotchy while you are still figuring out what toppings you want on your toast.

It is the same reason chefs avoid metal tools when prepping other oxidation-prone foods like apples, artichokes, or lettuce. Sure, the difference might seem subtle at first, but if you have ever stored half an avocado and found it looking rough just hours later, your knife might be the problem.