Never Use A Metal Knife To Cut Avocados. Here's Why
We all know avocados are divas of the produce world. One minute they are underripe bricks, the next they are brown mush. And while plenty of avocado-saving tricks have been passed around — lemon juice, olive oil, keeping the pit in — there is one sneaky culprit that's often overlooked: your kitchen knife.
Turns out, slicing into an avocado with a metal knife can actually speed up spoilage. That's right. Your trusty stainless steel blade might be making that gorgeous green flesh go brown faster than it should. The reason? Oxidation, and how certain metals interact with it. Avocados brown when enzymes in the fruit react with oxygen in the air. But when you introduce a metal knife, especially one made of reactive materials like carbon steel, it can accelerate that oxidation. Metal ions can jumpstart the browning process, which is why that perfect avocado half turns sad and splotchy while you are still figuring out what toppings you want on your toast.
It is the same reason chefs avoid metal tools when prepping other oxidation-prone foods like apples, artichokes, or lettuce. Sure, the difference might seem subtle at first, but if you have ever stored half an avocado and found it looking rough just hours later, your knife might be the problem.
Why plastic (or ceramic) is the better blade
So what's the solution? Swap your metal knife for a plastic one — yes, really. Plastic knives, or even ceramic blades, are non-reactive. That means they won't interfere with the avocado's chemistry, keeping it greener for longer. Not only are they safer for your fingers (especially when you are trying to pit a slippery fruit), but they also play nicer with your avocado's delicate nature.
Another bonus? These tools make portioning and slicing more uniform, which is handy if you are prepping for toast, tacos, or even a batch of guacamole from underripe avocados. And while we are not saying plastic knives will stop browning forever (oxygen is still a thing, after all), you will likely see your cut avocados stay bright and fresh-looking longer. Just a note of caution: This doesn't mean you need to toss your chef's knife the moment you touch an avocado. If you are eating it right away, it's not the end of the world. But if you are planning to store it, even for just a few hours, making the switch to plastic or ceramic could make all the difference.
In short, avocados are fussy, and your knife choice matters more than you think. So next time you slice into that perfectly ripe beauty, ditch the metal blade and grab something gentler. It's a small swap that leads to a better bite and fewer brown regrets.