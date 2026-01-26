Do Us All A Favor And Stop Trying This Useless Guacamole 'Hack'

If you've ever been told to keep the avocado pit in a bowl of guacamole to keep it from going brown, it's well-intentioned but could actually be one of the mistakes you're making with guacamole. The unfortunate truth about avocados is that it's the exposure to oxygen that's going to turn them brown and no amount of pits will change that fact, unless of course your avocado pits have acquired the incredible ability to slow down time itself.

It's just fact that even with a pit in the mix, your bowl of mashed avocado is going to brown the longer it sits out. While this supposed hack continues to persevere on the internet (probably because it sounds kind of cute and seems to make sense on the surface), it isn't actually going to get you what you want. All this will probably do is fill you with hope that will be replaced by crushing disappointment when you eventually go to serve your hungry guests a bowl of guacamole that is discolored and unappealing. While brown guacamole may be safe to eat, it isn't exactly appetizing. And if you keep listening to old wives' tales instead of actual food science, you're going to end up serving appetizers or making yourself snacks that look far from fresh.