Do Us All A Favor And Stop Trying This Useless Guacamole 'Hack'
If you've ever been told to keep the avocado pit in a bowl of guacamole to keep it from going brown, it's well-intentioned but could actually be one of the mistakes you're making with guacamole. The unfortunate truth about avocados is that it's the exposure to oxygen that's going to turn them brown and no amount of pits will change that fact, unless of course your avocado pits have acquired the incredible ability to slow down time itself.
It's just fact that even with a pit in the mix, your bowl of mashed avocado is going to brown the longer it sits out. While this supposed hack continues to persevere on the internet (probably because it sounds kind of cute and seems to make sense on the surface), it isn't actually going to get you what you want. All this will probably do is fill you with hope that will be replaced by crushing disappointment when you eventually go to serve your hungry guests a bowl of guacamole that is discolored and unappealing. While brown guacamole may be safe to eat, it isn't exactly appetizing. And if you keep listening to old wives' tales instead of actual food science, you're going to end up serving appetizers or making yourself snacks that look far from fresh.
Block oxygen or add a little acid to your guacamole
If you have a big batch of guac to make, it's best to make it right before you're going to eat it. But we get it, that's not always possible (not without enlisting the help of the time travelling avocado pits), so let's get practical. Oxidation needs oxygen, so the most effective methods focus on limiting air exposure — covering the guacamole directly with plastic wrap (yes, pressing it directly on the guacamole, not just over the bowl) is one way of reducing browning.
Citric acid may also be able to slow the enzyme activity that causes browning, which is why the kitchen staple that is more effective at staving off brownness is actually lime juice. And no, this doesn't mean drowning your guac in citrus — just a good squeeze of lime, (which is fundamental to any good guacamole recipe anyway), could extend its vibrant color.
For longer storage, smoothing the surface and adding a thin layer of water or oil before sealing the container can help by creating a physical barrier between the guacamole and the air, though this risks creating a watery dip. The science is clear guacamole browns because of basic chemistry, so skip the pit and reduce its exposure to air and you'll keep your guac greener — and far more appetizing — for far, far longer. Now, pass us the tortilla chips.