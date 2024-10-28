What Is Gum Really Made Of?

We can freshen our breath with sticks of Juicy Fruit gum or mint-flavored squares, and blow pink bubbles with balls of bubblegum. Gum is not exactly a piece of food, and it's not something we ingest — so what exactly is it? Technically, gum falls into the confectionary category, and today, it is made from a gum base, sweetener, flavoring agents, and coloring. A synthetic gum base is most commonly used, which typically uses a food-grade rubber called polyisobutylene. Tree gum or sap was traditionally used as the base of gum, but this natural ingredient is more expensive and difficult to harvest, so large producers opt out of using it; some natural chewing gum producers still use a tree sap base.

Chewing gum is made by first melting down the base of rubbers, waxes, and polymers (which are yes, plastic) or a natural base of tree sap. A syrup, like glucose, is then added to make the gum chewable. Next comes the sweeteners, preservatives, and any added synthetic or natural flavors. Some gums are sugar-free and sweetened with stevia or aspartame, while others use regular sugar. Once all the ingredients are incorporated, it is shaped, cut, and packaged.

Due to the synthetic gum base, gum is not biodegradable, nor is it intended to be ingested. However, the myth that gum sits in your stomach for seven years is not true — it won't be digested, but it will move through your digestive tract and leave your body relatively intact.