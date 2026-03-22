10 Cooking Myths It's Time To Stop Believing Once And For All

Cooking is a science, and as a result, it's full of "rules" — some are helpful, some are questionable, and some have been passed down for so long that no one really stops to ask whether they're true. Whether it's advice handed down by family members or tips picked up from viral social media posts, it's easy for certain kitchen habits and hacks to take on a life of their own. The only problem is that not all of these rules are rooted in fact.

Often, these cooking myths start with a little bit of truth. But older techniques, outdated science, or even just misunderstandings of how food works can turn into blanket statements that don't hold up anymore. Others stick around because on the surface, they sound logical, like the idea that rinsing something makes it cleaner, or more heat automatically means safer food. And once these ideas become widespread, common knowledge, they can be hard to shake, even when modern research and food science disproves them.

Of course, not every old-school tip is wrong, but it's always good to take a closer look at the things we don't normally question. In some cases, these myths can lead to less flavor, wasted effort, or even unsafe kitchen practices. We've rounded up some of the most common and pervasive cooking myths of today so you can find out what really works and make your meals shine.