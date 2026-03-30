10 Cocktail Trends Bartenders Want To Leave Behind In 2026

If you've seen a lot more sensory-driven cocktails on bar menus recently, including bubbled and smoked variations, you wouldn't be the only one. While these cocktails may look Instagram-friendly, they are some of our experts' least favorite cocktail trends. "The only cocktail presentation trend that I want to see go away is the bubble. Just smoke the cocktail. It might just be me, but I think [it's] silly," says Luke Kingsley. In theory, the bubble is more theatrical than it is useful, while smoking can contribute to a more complex flavor or aroma. As with many of the trends bartenders are hoping to leave in 2026, it's function over form.

"I think we'll start to see a shift toward more thoughtful presentation, still fun and engaging, but more intentional and less wasteful, with a focus on elements that actually contribute to the overall experience rather than just the visual," says Curtis McMillan. "If a garnish, smoke, or effect doesn't actually enhance the flavor or the way the drink is enjoyed, then it starts to feel unnecessary."

Per Kate Boushel, these grandiose cocktail trends may already be on their way out, noting more and more places are taking on minimalist approaches. "In my opinion, if a presentation serves a purpose, no matter how grandiose, then I stand behind it. The same can be said for establishments that have a full-blown concept that includes and does an excellent job at executing complex, [over-the-top] garnishes. But you can't do it [half-measure]."