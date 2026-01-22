The 9 Best Coffee Liqueurs For Espresso Martinis, According To Cocktail Experts

Fred Beebe, co-owner of Post Haste in Philly, is a champion of Estate 98 Licor de Café Especial in an espresso martini. It retails at around $50 for a 700-milliliter bottle, and while expensive, it's one of the best options on this list in terms of strong, unadulterated coffee flavor. "I like that it has all of the espresso that I need already in the bottle and it's stabilized with pure cane spirit, so I never have to use an espresso machine or try to substitute with cold brew or a [shelf-stable] varietal," Beebe says. This makes Estate 98 a compelling choice for folks who make espresso martinis infrequently or don't want to pull out their espresso machine just for this cocktail. He also told us it's low in sugar, meaning he can add a unique simple syrup flavor, like orange peel or thyme. "It allows for versatility while reducing the steps until I'm enjoying a delicious espresso martini," he says.

Another perk of this brand that Beebe mentions is that it has a very pure and strong flavor — meaning you can taste it in the final cocktail. The coffee it's made with is sourced from a multi-generational family farm in El Salvador. "It also has the most caffeine of any coffee liqueur that I know of, which indicates to me that the pure essence of the coffee is captured right in the bottle," Beebe explains. Since the espresso martini is so simple, having a quality, stand-out flavor is vital to cocktail success, making Estate 98 an even more compelling choice.

Derick Washington from Level 6 in Coconut Grove, Florida, is also a fan of this coffee liqueur. "While it comes at a higher price point, it delivers exceptional depth and bold coffee character," Washington says.