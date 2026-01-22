The 9 Best Coffee Liqueurs For Espresso Martinis, According To Cocktail Experts
Even if you don't consider yourself the most up to date on mixology trends, chances are you've heard about a little something called the espresso martini. The it-girl of the cocktail world got its start in the '80s and has seen a resurgence among drinkers in recent years who adore the combination of (usually, but not always) vodka, espresso, and coffee liqueurs — the latter of which being the reason we are gathered here today.
Coffee liqueurs, which are essentially just a combination of coffee, sweetener, and booze, form the foundation of this cocktail and allow it to be pushed and pulled in different directions depending on the type of alcohol that's used, the kind of coffee that is included for flavor, and the type of sweetener, if any, that is added. Since there can be so many different variations of the coffee liqueur — and, by proxy, the espresso martini it's made with — we wanted to offer some guidance and recommendations on which brand of espresso liqueur to choose (if, of course, you're not making your own coffee liqueur from scratch). To do so, we sought out mixologists, spirits experts, and bartenders from around the country to get their picks for the best coffee liqueurs to add to this popular cocktail. Cheers!
1. Estate 98
Fred Beebe, co-owner of Post Haste in Philly, is a champion of Estate 98 Licor de Café Especial in an espresso martini. It retails at around $50 for a 700-milliliter bottle, and while expensive, it's one of the best options on this list in terms of strong, unadulterated coffee flavor. "I like that it has all of the espresso that I need already in the bottle and it's stabilized with pure cane spirit, so I never have to use an espresso machine or try to substitute with cold brew or a [shelf-stable] varietal," Beebe says. This makes Estate 98 a compelling choice for folks who make espresso martinis infrequently or don't want to pull out their espresso machine just for this cocktail. He also told us it's low in sugar, meaning he can add a unique simple syrup flavor, like orange peel or thyme. "It allows for versatility while reducing the steps until I'm enjoying a delicious espresso martini," he says.
Another perk of this brand that Beebe mentions is that it has a very pure and strong flavor — meaning you can taste it in the final cocktail. The coffee it's made with is sourced from a multi-generational family farm in El Salvador. "It also has the most caffeine of any coffee liqueur that I know of, which indicates to me that the pure essence of the coffee is captured right in the bottle," Beebe explains. Since the espresso martini is so simple, having a quality, stand-out flavor is vital to cocktail success, making Estate 98 an even more compelling choice.
Derick Washington from Level 6 in Coconut Grove, Florida, is also a fan of this coffee liqueur. "While it comes at a higher price point, it delivers exceptional depth and bold coffee character," Washington says.
2. Caffè Borghetti
Caffè Borghetti is one of the more recognizable brands on this list. The Italian liqueur is made with arabica and robusta coffee — two of the most popular types of coffee beans — and retails for around $25 for a 700-milliliter bottle. While it's one of the more budget-friendly selections on this list, our experts share that it doesn't sacrifice quality for affordability. Lorenzo Pischiutta from MIKA in Coral Gables, Florida, recommends its Liquore di Vero for its boldness and balanced sweetness. "That authentic coffee intensity elevates the martini, making it feel like a refined shot of Nonna's morning espresso with a kick," he says. He likes to use it in a vodka-based espresso martini, as the espresso flavor can shine through without overtaking the entire drink.
Adriana Alejandra Mastrapa from Altamura Trattoria in Miami also recommends Caffè Borghetti for a standout espresso martini. "Borghetti brings a more traditional Italian espresso character with richness and intensity that blends beautifully with vodka or rum," she says. Luke Kingsley from Double Knot Miami in Wynwood, Florida, would agree; he told us he appreciates that this affordable bottle doesn't have any "crazy ingredients" or "odd flavor notes," meaning that espresso is at the forefront. It would be a reliable option for folks who are looking for a bold, coffee-forward bar cart staple that doesn't break the bank.
3. Kahlúa
We would be remiss to mention on this list of the top espresso liqueur picks one of the most recognizable coffee liqueurs out there: Kahlúa. Its Kahlúa Especial is among the coffee liqueurs known for high alcohol by volume and strong, dark espresso flavor, while its classic rum-based original recipe has remained a staple among bartenders and home mixologists for a very long time. While some may suggest that it's a coffee liqueur you should leave on the shelf, some of our experts had great things to say about it.
Katie Vine of Dinners Done Quick recommends Kahlúa for its sweetness, which she suggests would be perfect for an after-dinner espresso martini. She pairs Kahlúa with chocolate whiskey but also shares that it does well mixed with rum and its complementary caramel and molasses flavor. Adriana Alejandra Mastrapa, meanwhile, is a proponent of Kahlúa for its broad appeal. "[It has] more sugar and softer coffee bitterness, making the cocktail rounder and more approachable — especially for guests new to espresso martinis," she says. Derick Washington agrees, calling Kahlúa a "reliable option," and noting that its sweetness may eliminate the need for added sugar, such as with a simple syrup, which you can make yourself. "While it leans sweeter than Mr Black or Estate 98, it is still a well-crafted product and widely approachable," he says.
4. Mr Black
Mr Black's sophisticated bottle design may give you a clue as to its flavor. It was an across-the-board top pick for our experts, who lauded its bold flavor. Katie Vine recommends the brand for folks looking for a liqueur with a strong coffee profile. She explains that because it's made with cold brew, it can almost come off as being bitter. This adds to its complexity and requires that the mixologist working with it add other ingredients and components to balance it — a choose-your-own-adventure, if you will. "Mr Black is my top recommendation for the strongest, most authentic coffee flavor," Adriana Alejandra Mastrapa says. "It's less sweet and highly coffee-forward, making it ideal for guests who want an espresso martini that truly tastes like coffee."
Jill Ferencz, general manager and head of mixology of Kasumi in Boca Raton, Florida, calls Mr Black's flavor "almost bittersweet," adding, "It's rich and complex, with beautiful notes of dark chocolate and roasted coffee." This may make it a great pairing for a chocolate whiskey as well.
Vine enjoys Mr Black with tequila specifically. "It holds up well against the tequila flavor, and complements smoky notes from a Mezcal really well," she says, sharing that sweeter selections — think Kahlúa — may not hold up. She also shares that Mr Black would work well in a gin-based espresso martini, as it wouldn't clash with the herbal flavors.
5. Accompani coffee liqueur
Stumptown is a name that coffee lovers probably know; it's considered to be one of the best coffee roasters in America. As such, you can probably expect that it makes a pretty darn good espresso martini, too. Stumptown paired up with Straightaway Cocktails to make Accompani, a coffee liqueur uniting local honey, Stumptown's bold cold brew, and amaro into one beautifully designed bottle. This selection was recommended to us by Lorenzo Pischiutta.
"Stumptown uses [its] own Hair Bender blend for an authentic, terroir-driven coffee power. Nutty, chocolatey and bold, it cuts through the vodka and cream for a true caffeine flavor," Pischiutta says. It's clear that good coffee forms a good foundation for an espresso martini, and folks who are seeking that strong, java-forward essence with floral honey undertones may want to add Accompani to their bar cart. A 750-milliliter bottle of it retails for around $35 on its website, making it one of the more premium — but still affordable — offerings in this lineup.
6. Tia Maria
Tia Maria and Kahlúa are arguably two of the most popular selections on this list, and they are favorites among many of the experts that we interviewed. Katie Vine broke down the difference between these two darlings of the espresso martini world for us. "Tia Maria is more coffee forward and less sweet than Kahlúa, so I like to use that when the base of the espresso martini is on the sweeter side," she says, referencing a butterscotch or salted caramel variation of the cocktail. Adriana Alejandra Mastrapa describes Tia Maria's flavor as approachable and, like Kahlúa, well-suited to those who are just making their foray into espresso martinis.
Tia Maria is Lorenzo Pischiutta's pick for a sweeter martini. "It has a caramelized sugar profile from its rum base and Jamaican coffee origins, which lead up to the dessert-like quality of the martini," he says. "It plays beautifully with the vanilla syrup often added, creating a silky effect." Since like calls to like, he recommends adding this coffee liqueur to a rum-based espresso martini, to further play to its Jamaican roots and tropical undertones.
7. Grind double espresso rum
One of Jill Ferencz's top coffee liqueur picks is Grind double espresso rum. She shares that the liqueur is a fusion of Colombian arabica beans and Caribbean rum, which she claims gives the espresso "subtle caramel notes." It's no surprise then that this is her pick for a rum-based espresso martini — though that is far from the only espresso martini base that this spirit can elevate. "Grind also shines when mixed with tequila reposado, rum, or bourbon coffee drinks, adding depth and a smooth, roasted sweetness," she says. You can also try it in a White Russian for a slightly more assertive coffee flavor than you would get from a Kahlúa.
Grind has a slightly sweeter profile than something like a Mr Black, and one of the other perks of it is that it's actually pretty affordable at around $20 for a 750-milliliter bottle.
8. Evil Bean
The name and bottle design of Evil Bean are enticing, and once you try its flavor, you may as well head to the dark side. Lucas Huff, U.S. spirits ambassador and mixologist for Foley Family Wines and Spirits, recommended its espresso liqueur to us. "It delivers natural bitterness, depth, and aroma, which helps it blend smoothly into cocktails like an espresso martini without tasting artificial or overpowering the base spirit," he says, noting that its cold brew base offers both a "smooth texture and balanced sweetness." As such, it's quite versatile and a great match for a vodka-, tequila-, or whiskey-based espresso martini. He recommends pairing it with brands like High Ground Estate Vodka or the more boldly flavored El Mexicano Tequila. "It gives you structure and richness without masking the other ingredients," he says.
If you're expecting something super saccharine, you may want to look elsewhere, but Huff would probably argue that this is one of the brand's strong suits. "If someone wants their espresso martini to taste like a great cup of coffee first and a cocktail second, that cold brew really shines here," he says.
9. Patrón XO Cafe
If you said, "Wait, Patrón makes a coffee liqueur?" you probably wouldn't be the only one. The brand is known not for its coffee liqueur, but for its tequila. However, the brand that made its name in agave spirits also makes a pretty compelling vodka-based coffee liqueur, too: Patrón XO Cafe. It marries Patrón Silver and arabica coffee together in one of its signature shaped bottles that the brand says delivers a dry taste with notes of chocolate and vanilla. A 750-milliliter bottle is priced at around $32.
"Patrón XO also has a great intensity with its dark roast espresso notes and smooth tequila undertones," Lorenzo Pischiutta says. It's Pischiutta's top pick for a tequila-based espresso martini. "For tequila lovers, I recommend Patrón XO, as its agave flavors enhance the coffee's earthiness, adding a smoky depth that vodka can't match," he says.