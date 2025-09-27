8 Ready-To-Drink Espresso Martinis, Ranked From Worst To Best
The ready-to-drink cocktail market seems to have expanded rapidly in recent years as thirsty customers seek out well-crafted cocktails in convenient locations. Perhaps you don't care to invest the time and energy into building out your bar selection at home, or maybe you're looking for a drink you can grab from the store on the way to a potluck, picnic, or other social gathering.
Either way, there's a canned cocktail flavor out there for just about everyone, and espresso martinis are a hugely popular option. They combine ingredients beloved by many: coffee and vodka — what's not to love? Each of these cocktails offers its own unique flavor profile: high-quality vodka in some, pure espresso in others, and sweetness or touches of orange and vanilla in the rest.
I searched for the most popular brands of espresso martinis, as well as those that are easy to find and highly rated. To rank them, I focused mainly on flavor as well as the practicality of the bottle or can it's served in, as this plays into the overall experience. For continuity's sake, I shook each drink for 20 seconds with ice and strained each of them into a martini glass, where their quality is undoubtedly improved. If you're looking to enjoy your canned cocktail to its greatest potential, it's best to keep them chilled, pour them over ice, or shake with ice and strain.
8. Buzzballz
Buzzballz coming in last probably won't come as much of a surprise to anyone — these ball-shaped plastic cocktail containers are not designed to be upscale drinks. They're about convenience, affordability, and, at this point, the iconic shape of the container. This drink was the only one of these ready-to-drink espresso martinis that I found to be extremely off-putting in flavor and would never consider purchasing again. I'm certain that in a blind taste test, I would just as easily be able to point out its cheap flavor.
Between their orb-like shape and amalgamation of ingredients and flavors, are Buzzballz even considered cocktails? Sometimes. And in this case, it wasn't a very good one. I enjoy a Buzzballz cocktail or cooler from time to time, but the espresso martini flavor is not one I would recommend to anyone. It tastes slightly of the plastic container it comes in, even after being shaken with ice and strained into a martini glass, which frankly felt superfluous for this particular brand. The coffee flavoring is there, but it is clearly flavoring more than real coffee. The touch of sweetness has a chemical aftertaste, and the vodka is sure to remind one of their college days.
7. Cutwater
The Cutwater espresso martini is perhaps the most unique of the lineup because it uses a coffee cream liqueur alongside cold brew flavoring, rather than the typical coffee liqueur or espresso. The result is a much lighter, latte-like color with a creamy mouthfeel and frothy head. In a lineup of classic espresso martinis crafted with quality coffee and smooth vodka, this is the watered-down, sugar-syrupped version.
The most noticeable flavor note, and the reason I've ranked it second-to-last place, is the distinct taste of low-quality vodka. Although the initial taste is sweet and creamy, this quickly fades to a bitter astringency that lingers on your tongue long after you've finished the drink. The standout alcohol characteristics are especially surprising considering that this drink has the lowest ABV (13%) of the entire lineup.
Although it wasn't my favorite ready-to-drink espresso martini, and I think Cutwater offers much better canned cocktails, it still has an enjoyable flavor. This is the espresso martini for those who enjoy their coffee with a lot of milk and caramel syrup. I would highly recommend pouring this drink over ice or shaking it with ice and serving it in a glass rather than drinking it from the can.
6. Automatic Jones
The Automatic Jones espresso martini is a huge step up in terms of quality and class. With 22.5% ABV, it has the highest alcohol content of any on the list. This is a cocktail for the vodka lover who doesn't mind the very forward tongue-numbing effects of its potency.
It's not a bad cocktail by any means, although I do find myself missing the creamy foam that coats the top of many of these cocktails and provides a pleasant barrier to break through the strong flavors of coffee and vodka. Still, it's well-balanced, which is why it's placed above Cutwater. The vodka, while being very noticeable, is quite smooth. The coffee liqueur provides a pure coffee flavor with just a hint of sweetness, complemented by a touch of vanilla and orange.
Also worth noting is the bottle it comes in — an old-fashioned, almost medicinal shape with an attractive wood-topped cork. The bottle lets you know that this drink is meant to be shaken or poured over ice and not consumed straight from the packaging.
5. On The Rocks
On The Rocks offers many ready-to-drink cocktails, and its espresso martini is a classic, straightforward representation of the drink. Quality vodka combined with espresso liqueur creates a deep black color; its flavor doesn't lean too sweet, too strong, or too bitter, and is delightfully balanced. This cocktail is perhaps the best middle ground for premade espresso martinis, an inoffensive representation of what most people would expect from the drink. Given that it comes in a 375ml bottle, it's also a great option for taking to a get-together and sharing with three to four people.
I ranked it number five as it offers a consistent, clean drink, but perhaps one that you could craft at home with just a bottle of the same brand of vodka (Effen) and some espresso liqueur. The directions say to serve this cocktail over ice, which I think is excellent advice (and fitting for the brand name). If you typically enjoy a cold brew on ice, this cocktail will be quite reminiscent, and you can always add a splash of cream if you find the flavor to be too strong.
4. Ketel One
The Ketel One espresso martini surprised me with its boldness. It's made with classic ingredients — Ketel One vodka and espresso liqueur — yet it packs a flavor-punch that makes it seem as though there's something else going on. Ketel One is one of the more affordable recommended vodkas for its clean flavor, so don't be surprised at its smoothness. Its deep color is complemented by a thin layer of frothy head that lingers pleasantly on the top of your drink, making for both an enjoyable aesthetic and mouthfeel.
This cocktail is perfectly designed for the coffee-drinker who enjoys a cube of sugar with their espresso or a bit of simple syrup in their cold brew. It has some serious coffee flavor, which is especially present in the aftertaste, but it lacks depth, which keeps it coasting in the middle of the ranking. A slight bitterness lingers on the tongue, in the same way you would notice from sipping a black coffee. It's equally balanced with sweetness, and the vodka seamlessly blends into the background.
3. The Barker Company
This ready-to-drink espresso martini comes in a pleasantly designed can that holds two servings. It's surprisingly sweet on the first taste, with an intriguing flavor that invites you to continue sipping. The color in the glass is that of a pleasant ombré, fading from dark to caramel, up into a creamy layer of foam. You can't go wrong with this espresso martini, unless you prefer your drink to be more bitter than sugar-forward.
The strong flavor note here is sweetness, and this pre-crafted espresso martini will be a favorite of those who don't typically take their coffee black. It's not overwhelmingly sweet, and remains well-balanced from the moment you drink it until long after your last sip as it lingers on your tongue. There's a depth to its flavor, although I do think the added flavors detract slightly from the pure coffee taste, which is why it ranks third.
2. Tip Top
This cocktail is masterfully mixed to provide a perfect balance of coffee, espresso, and vanilla. It has a rich coffee color and a head that stays frothy while you sip it. There's a touch of vanilla that is especially noticeable in the smell of the drink, and cuts through the natural acidity of Counter Culture espresso. The coffee tastes surprisingly fresh, as if the shot has just been poured, and the flavor of the vodka is incredibly clean, especially considering the 22% ABV.
The can is tiny, given that it is just a single serving, but in a very practical way. It has an attractive design and speaks to the taste of the drink — straightforward, crafted with care, and enjoyable. It sits in second place for perfectly balanced flavors, good appeal, and a great can design. This cocktail doesn't use too much sugar to mask cheap espresso and vodka; rather, it lets the quality of its ingredients shine.
1. Toucan
The winner: Toucan. It wasn't the flavor that really made this drink stand apart (although the flavor is fantastic), so much as its incredibly practical and unique can design. This brand realizes that cocktails are simply best when they're shaken with ice, but the whole concept of purchasing a pre-made drink poses the dilemma of not having access to a shaker when you're taking your drink to-go.
Here, the shaker is included in your purchase. The two cans separate, and their tops are removed via a pull-tab; their contents are combined in the larger can with a bit of ice. You can then snap the two cans together and shake the contents with no worries of spillage. From there, you just crack the cans slightly to strain your drink into an appropriate glass.
Beyond the genius design, the quality of the drink is stellar. The ingredients list includes Arabica cold brew as well as Jamaican coffee extract, sea salt, orange, vanilla, and caramel. The caramel and vanilla notes are especially noticeable from its pleasant aroma, but the quality of the vodka and coffee truly shine in its taste. It's a solid first-place ready-to-drink espresso martini.
Methodology
My main criteria for ranking these espresso martinis were the quality of ingredients, balance of flavors, and practicality of packaging. The type of person to enjoy an espresso martini in the evening is probably the same person who enjoys several cups of coffee throughout the day, and will notice what kind of beans are used and how their coffee is prepared. Thus, the flavor of the coffee (or lack thereof) used in the drink was of utmost importance.
It also seems to me that buying a pre-crafted cocktail is all about convenience. If you're heading to brunch at a friend's house and want to grab something quick to bring, a ready-to-drink cocktail will be an exciting addition. The cocktails presented in a bottle pose the dilemma of now you must have cups, too, whereas those served in a can remove the problem that you don't need a glass (although shaken and poured into a glass is the preferred serving method).
I first vigorously shook and tasted all the espresso martinis from the can or bottle they came in. From there, each was shaken in a cocktail shaker for 20 seconds with ice and strained into a martini glass — this is by far a more delicious way to consume the drinks, although it's not totally necessary.