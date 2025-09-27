8 Ready-To-Drink Espresso Martinis, Ranked From Worst To Best

The ready-to-drink cocktail market seems to have expanded rapidly in recent years as thirsty customers seek out well-crafted cocktails in convenient locations. Perhaps you don't care to invest the time and energy into building out your bar selection at home, or maybe you're looking for a drink you can grab from the store on the way to a potluck, picnic, or other social gathering.

Either way, there's a canned cocktail flavor out there for just about everyone, and espresso martinis are a hugely popular option. They combine ingredients beloved by many: coffee and vodka — what's not to love? Each of these cocktails offers its own unique flavor profile: high-quality vodka in some, pure espresso in others, and sweetness or touches of orange and vanilla in the rest.

I searched for the most popular brands of espresso martinis, as well as those that are easy to find and highly rated. To rank them, I focused mainly on flavor as well as the practicality of the bottle or can it's served in, as this plays into the overall experience. For continuity's sake, I shook each drink for 20 seconds with ice and strained each of them into a martini glass, where their quality is undoubtedly improved. If you're looking to enjoy your canned cocktail to its greatest potential, it's best to keep them chilled, pour them over ice, or shake with ice and strain.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.