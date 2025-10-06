6 Canned Coffee Cocktails, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're looking for a jolt of caffeine with your next adult beverage or simply can't get enough of coffee's rich flavor, coffee cocktails are here for the win. Put them in a can and there's no limit to where you can take them, too. Sounds great, right? It is, but there's one hitch: Not all canned coffee cocktails hit the mark. Some are actually a far cry from the original recipe, and when it comes to legendary drinks like the white Russian or the espresso martini, accuracy matters. So, which brands are doing these recipes justice and which ones are lowering the bar? Let's find out.

I put a few different canned coffee cocktails to the test, and I was honestly shocked at how they measured up. After tasting, I also ranked them from worst to best in an effort to steer us in the right direction from here on out. My ranking is based on taste, perceived quality, and recipe accuracy, something I know quite a bit about thanks to my 20 years of restaurant and bar experience. More details on my methodology come at the end, but for now, let's dive right into the results. That way, the next time you're eyeing the collection of canned coffee cocktails at your local store, you know exactly which ones to buy and which ones aren't worth a second glance.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.