8 Hacks For Ordering At Tim Hortons You Need To Know
Tim Hortons, long considered a pillar of Canadian culture, has evolved over the years with a growing array of menu items. Tim's or Timmies, as we Canadians affectionately call it, is something that I grew up with, consuming innumerable donuts, hot chocolates, and, later in life, coffee. It's our most popular fast food restaurant, after all. It is to us what Dunkin' is to Americans: cheap and cheerful, ubiquitous, and reliable. As many know, the chain has locations in numerous states (mostly in the Midwest and Northeast). Whether Tim's is new to you, or it has become wallpaper as you pass by it countless times, most of us can agree that it offers something for everyone. But the menu can become tiresome for regulars, as with any establishment, leading some to reimagine classic items.
Enter "menu hacking." From Chipotle to the Golden Arches to Wawa, there are a ton of viral menu hacks on platforms like TikTok and forums like Reddit. With a few tweaks and key substitutions, patrons can improve the quality of core staples at Tim's, such as coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches, while making almost entirely new creations in the process. Whether you're looking to save a few bucks — a common theme in this economy — or you simply want to recreate some childhood nostalgia, these eight menu hacks will help to level up your next Tim's order.
1. Steep an Earl Grey tea bag in your White Hot Chocolate
Sure, this one sounds weird, but stay with me. The chemistry behind this hack is fascinating. If you've ever wondered why citrus smells and flavors can trigger memories of Saturday morning cartoons, you can thank the bergamot oil found in Earl Grey teas. As it happens, bergamot's aromatic compounds — citrus esters and linalool — seem to mimic the artificial flavors found in breakfast cereals like Froot Loops. When you steep an Earl Grey tea bag in a White Hot Chocolate, those oils do something special: when mixed with the dairy, they effectively simulate the flavor of "cereal milk."
A Tim's white chocolate on its own is nothing to get excited about, but when paired with the tea's floral, citrusy top notes, it's magic. Whether you still eat the beloved multicolored Froot Loops cereal or haven't had a bowl in 20 years, this hack will put a smile on your face. Steeping the tea for a few minutes should help with the full aromatic extraction, and for only a small extra charge, you can time-travel back to childhood, sopping up the last of that tasty cereal milk. A true curiosity, this one!
2. Add two shots of espresso to a White Hot Chocolate to create a White Mocha
While Tim's has a filter coffee association, with piping-hot carafes on display at every location, it also serves espresso. This has likely helped bring new customers into the fold, tempting Starbucks fans and espresso drinkers to consider a humble Canuck alternative. Tim's is also known for its hot chocolate which, for so many Canadians over the years, has offered a brief respite from the biting cold winters. However, many adults who love coffee and chocolate look to the mocha for fuel, a drink commonly found on most cafe menus. What's rarer, though, is the white mocha — you probably won't see these at independent cafes. And if you do, it's likely to be pricier than this simple Tim's hack.
Here's what you do: simply order a white hot chocolate of any size, then ask for a double shot of espresso on the side. You can ask the Tim Hortons employees to pour it in, or add it yourself, and voila, you've made yourself a white mocha! Just make sure to stir the beverage well to evenly disperse the espresso. The larger the white hot chocolate, the more diluted the coffee flavor will be, so if you want a stronger coffee taste, opt for a medium or even a small. According to some TikTok influencers, it's actually not overly sweet — and of course, if you really want that sugar kick, you can always add your own.
3. Swap your breakfast sandwich bread for hash brown patties
This hack is for all the hash brown lovers out there, who want to have their cake — or breakfast sandwich — and eat it, too. Most breakfast sandwiches come with a standard bread-type bun, except for our favourite McGriddle. And hash browns are typically relegated to a side dish, languishing in paper bags while the sandwich gets all the love. But what if you could combine the two? Some genius out there thought to bring both hash brown and sandwich together in a holy matrimony of breakfast perfection. What this involves is simply replacing the bread entirely with an order of two hash brown patties, which act as the bun, albeit a bit greasier.
Sure, similar sandwiches that replace bread with other fried items (like KFC's "Double Down" chicken) have existed, but this hack seems like it could be made an official menu item. Because these hash browns are fried to a golden crisp, they offer a textural contrast that you simply won't get from a toasted biscuit or English muffin, and they offer a gluten-free alternative if that's what you're into. The only other thing to keep in mind is that you'll want to gently caress this baby, lest the hash browns fall apart. Maybe don't drive and eat this one!
4. Request your Honey Dip donut to be grilled on the panini press
Tim Hortons is known for its donuts way more than sandwiches, yet like many chains in the fast food landscape, diversifying the menu is becoming common. Let's put it this way: I've eaten my weight in Tim's donuts and then some, but have only had the occasional panini from the restaurant. I'm more likely to make my own at home, especially considering you don't need a fancy sandwich press. But one thing that has never crossed my mind is to meld the world of the sacred donut with that of the grilled sandwich.
Of course, it's no secret that grilling anything makes it better. Having that sugar glaze exterior caramelize while the warm interior stays soft and pillowy is transformative. A standard, room-temperature donut that might be worse for wear can morph into something special with the magic of a hot grill. The only thing about this hack is that it requires asking Tim's staff to do some extra work. Hopefully, you'll encounter someone enthusiastic behind the counter like this Tim's staffer on Tiktok who pushed this trick years ago. Unless you can get a donut fresh and hot straight from the fryer, this is the next best thing.
5. Substitute standard cream for the high-protein milk in a Cold Brew
The protein craze seems to know no bounds. These days it's added to almost everything — even coffee. Sometimes successfully, other times, like in Starbucks' Protein Cold Foam, with problems. The bottom line is that we seem to be in the midst of a dietary overcorrection, with the food and beverage world continuing to add protein to everything. Tim's is not immune to this trend, launching its Protein Latte at the start of 2026. What makes the drink high-protein is that it combines milk with whey powder, which makes me think of chalky post-workout smoothies. But if I wanted a coffee-based drink that could actually fill me up, I think this would do the trick.
While many folks love adding cream or milk to cold brew to make it richer, the health and wellness crowd will appreciate knowing this customization exists. Here's the pro tip: you don't have to order the pre-formulated, syrup-heavy lattes to get the benefits of Tim's high-protein milk. You simply ask to substitute the regular cream or milk in your Cold Brew for the restaurant's protein-rich milk. This menu hack could be a game-changer for anyone tracking their macros. And since the milk is already programmed into the till system for the lattes, most locations should be able to easily swap if you ask for it specifically.
6. Steep a peppermint tea bag in a half-French Vanilla, half-Hot Chocolate mix
As someone who loves Tim's and peppermint tea, I have been playing around with a hack for decades now. Dunking a peppermint tea bag into a hot chocolate is something my friends and I would do in high school, and not to date myself, but this was way before social media. However, I never thought to try it with coffee, so I must tip my hat to the food hackers lurking on Reddit. For those of you who love all things mint and chocolate, like mint chip ice cream, York Peppermint Patties, or those Thin Mints Girl Scout cookies of yesteryear, this hack will be right up your alley.
At your next Tim's visit, you'll want to ask for a "half-and-half" base: 50% French Vanilla and 50% Hot Chocolate. Next, ask for a peppermint tea bag and simply plop it into the hot liquid. What you'll end up with is essentially a liquid Thin Mint cookie, combining the vanilla and chocolate notes, coffee, and, of course, peppermint. This one is cozy and cooling, and nostalgic for some of us, while maybe a total curiosity to others. If you love the mint-and-chocolate combo, you might want to give this menu tweak a try.
7. Order an Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup and milk for a Budget London Fog
The London Fog is a classic, and usually comes to mind when the fall hits, and you want something cozy. But at many cafes, it can be rather expensive for what it is (tea and steamed milk, with vanilla sometimes added). Perhaps cafes think they can get away with charging higher prices for this beverage because it has the word "latte" in the name? In any case, Tim Hortons has one on its menu. Whether due to economic pressures and inflation run amok, or as a way to stick it to corporate bigwigs, some enterprising person came up with this cheat code.
To save some money, just order an Earl Grey tea and ask for a squeeze of vanilla in it. Then all you have to do is add milk, and you're getting a London Fog approximation for much less. While you won't get the thick micro-foam of a properly steamed milk, the flavor profile here is a dead ringer for the original. This menu hack is a savvy way to enjoy an elevated tea experience on a budget, evidenced by this Canadian TikToker, who shows us how it's done. While not a 100% dupe, this is still a great way to keep your daily Tim's run under budget.
8. Create a less sweet iced dirty chai by asking for espresso foam to be added
Iced chai is so good, but most cafes make it way too sweet. Whether extra sugar is added to a proprietary chai mix or cafes buy cartons of pre-formulated chai, the result can be cloyingly sweet. As a former barista and cafe manager, I remember the rise in popularity of iced chai and dirty chai, but I never fully took to them. I can certainly see the appeal of a dirty chai where the espresso might serve as an earthy backbone, tempering some of that intense sweetness. Obviously, the coffee also serves its purpose, fueling you up with your daily caffeine dose.
Tim Horton's has iced chai, which can be ordered "dirty," with the addition of espresso. But thanks to some creative person out there, this menu hack went viral by using the restaurant's espresso foam to turn it into a whole new drink that is apparently less sweet, or at least seems that way. While there are some enticing cold beverage options on the menu, like the Cold Brew with Golden Cinnamon Cold Foam and the Caramel Cream Cold Brew with Cold Foam, this hack celebrated on TikTok appeals to me the most. Perhaps the higher-ups at Tim Hortons will add it to the menu someday.