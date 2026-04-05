8 Hacks For Ordering At Tim Hortons You Need To Know

Tim Hortons, long considered a pillar of Canadian culture, has evolved over the years with a growing array of menu items. Tim's or Timmies, as we Canadians affectionately call it, is something that I grew up with, consuming innumerable donuts, hot chocolates, and, later in life, coffee. It's our most popular fast food restaurant, after all. It is to us what Dunkin' is to Americans: cheap and cheerful, ubiquitous, and reliable. As many know, the chain has locations in numerous states (mostly in the Midwest and Northeast). Whether Tim's is new to you, or it has become wallpaper as you pass by it countless times, most of us can agree that it offers something for everyone. But the menu can become tiresome for regulars, as with any establishment, leading some to reimagine classic items.

Enter "menu hacking." From Chipotle to the Golden Arches to Wawa, there are a ton of viral menu hacks on platforms like TikTok and forums like Reddit. With a few tweaks and key substitutions, patrons can improve the quality of core staples at Tim's, such as coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches, while making almost entirely new creations in the process. Whether you're looking to save a few bucks — a common theme in this economy — or you simply want to recreate some childhood nostalgia, these eight menu hacks will help to level up your next Tim's order.